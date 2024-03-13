NuCurrent Brings Jeff McGuire on to Leadership Team as Vice President of Business Development
McGuire to lead business and platform wins to serve enterprise customers and core market expansion.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuCurrent, the global authority in wireless power and data technology, today announced the appointment of Jeff McGuire as Vice President of Business Development. In this role, McGuire will be responsible for platforming NuCurrent’s existing enterprise customers and driving expansion into NuCurrent’s core markets.
“We're thrilled to welcome Jeff to the NuCurrent team,” said Jared Smith, Chief Commercial Officer at NuCurrent. “His extensive experience in B2B sales and enterprise account management, coupled with his proven track record of building strong relationships and achieving sales goals, makes him a perfect fit for this role.”
McGuire brings over 30 years of experience leading and growing businesses in the fabless semiconductor industry. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Global Business Development & Marketing at Kandou Bus S.A., where he built the company's sales and field applications presence from scratch. He was successful in growing revenue for both the IP licensing and silicon solutions businesses by over 300% annually, and securing design wins with the top five personal computer (PC) original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
"Joining NuCurrent feels like stepping into a familiar story of growth and opportunity, reminiscent of the early days at some of the most successful companies I've had the pleasure of helping to build,” said McGuire. “I'm excited to collaborate with the talented NuCurrent team to further expand our market reach and solidify our position as the leading provider of wireless power and data solutions.”
Prior to joining Kandou, McGuire held leadership positions at Rambus and Cadence Design Systems, where he successfully managed global business development teams and achieved significant revenue growth for chip-to-chip interfaces, IP licensing, and other technology solutions.
McGuire's appointment underscores NuCurrent's commitment to attracting top talent and strengthening its leadership team as it continues to drive innovation and growth in the wireless power industry.
Amaya Adams
NuCurrent
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn