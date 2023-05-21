NuCurrent and Shanghai Amphenol Airwave Launch Qi2 Wireless Charging Module with NXP Semiconductors for OEMs
Qi2 Max™ is now available for purchase by OEMs developing to the latest Qi wireless charging standard.
Product designers can now confidently embrace the new standard introduced by the WPC in January, knowing that Qi2 Max™ ensures a safe and secure wireless charging experience.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NuCurrent, the global authority in wireless power systems, and Shanghai Amphenol Airwave Communication Electronics Co., Ltd, an operation within Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH), working with NXP® Semiconductors, a leader in wireless charging transmitter silicon, have developed the Qi2 Max™ wireless charging module for consumer, industrial and medical Original Electronics Manufacturers (OEMs). This offering was brought to market in response to the urgent industry-wide need to shift compliance towards the new Qi2 standard.
— Jacob Babcock, CEO, NuCurrent.
"Qi2 Max™ offers OEMs a flexible, easy-to-integrate solution that accelerates product development while assuring compliance with the latest wireless charging standards," said Jacob Babcock, CEO, NuCurrent. "Product designers can now confidently embrace the new standard introduced by the WPC in January, knowing that Qi2 Max™ ensures a safe and secure wireless charging experience."
Inside of Qi2 Max™ is NXP Semiconductor’s MWCT20D2VLH silicon with security capabilities which allows for on-chip authentication. These features help address the Wireless Power Consortium’s (WPC) challenge of enforcing measures to eliminate counterfeit, non-Qi-Certified devices. End-users will ultimately enjoy a safer, more secure wireless charging experience across a broader range of devices.
“Authentication is one of the most important features of the Qi2 standard, providing the safety and security features needed to protect end users,” said Vaclav Halbich, Product Manager, NXP Semiconductors. “MWCT20D2VLH is a single-chip solution designed for Qi2 with that authentication capability already embedded. NXP silicon enablement and NuCurrent’s expertise allow Qi2 Max™ to minimize the engineering hours required from OEM customers.”
In addition to increasing security and authentication requirements, Qi2 also requires more testing (compared to Qi1), including the passing of stringent magnetics and Foreign Object Detection (FOD) tests. Ensuring tight manufacturing tolerances is critical to achieving certification.
“The investment in developing a Qi-Certified device can all fall apart if manufacturing processes are not capable,” said Dan Gorsage, IOT Business Unit Leader for Shanghai Amphenol Airwave. “In preparation for the coming wave of Qi2 devices, Amphenol advanced its manufacturing processes to ensure uniformity throughout the markets who will adopt the standard.”
Qi2 Max™ is now available for purchase and will be in products by Fall 2023. For more information on Qi2 Max™ modules for commercial, industrial and medical applications, contact sales@nucurrent.com.
