Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Union Health, Indiana Joint Replacement Institute Forge Groundbreaking Partnership
Collaboration will drive new tech advancements in the healthcare industry, provide hands-on experience for students & support growth in the life sciences sector
This collaboration is helping create an unique educational journey that will shape skilled scientists, engineers and mathematicians, while supporting needed growth in the state’s life sciences sector.”TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Union Health, and the Indiana Joint Replacement Institute (IJRI) announced a transformative partnership that will drive new technological advancements in the healthcare industry, provide hands-on experience for students, and bring patients from all over the Midwest to Terre Haute for orthopedic joint replacement surgeries.
— Robert A. Coons, President, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
The partnership includes the construction of a state-of-the-art outpatient surgery center as an integral part of Rose-Hulman’s new Innovation Grove district. Located along the southern border of the college campus, at the intersection of State Road 46 and State Road 42, Innovation Grove will be an extension of the campus featuring a 35,000-square-foot space housing Rose-Hulman Ventures (RHV), as well as the Sawmill Society, a network and forum for Rose students and entrepreneurial alumni to connect.
IJRI will build a 40,000-square-foot surgery center and medical office adjacent to the main building in Innovation Grove. The two-story facility, specializing in hip and knee replacements, will have up to four operating rooms, 14 recovery beds, X-ray, physical therapy, and approximately 20-24 exam rooms.
“This collaboration is helping to create and propel a unique educational journey that will shape the future of skilled scientists, engineers and mathematicians, while also supporting the continued growth needed in the state’s life sciences sector,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons. “Our students will gain first-hand experience working with some of the most innovative minds in the medical field, while contributing to groundbreaking research and patient care in the Wabash Valley.”
IJRI Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael Meneghini, MD, a Rose-Hulman alum, has partnered with Rose-Hulman faculty and RHV in the past on orthopedics research and development, providing the foundation for this latest partnership. RHV is an engineering service provider specializing in innovation stage projects that blends experienced engineers and project managers with student interns to solve real-world problems with industry partners.
"This exciting venture is a unique collaboration fostering innovation in biomedical engineering education, research and development and the highest quality patient care in hip and knee replacement,” Meneghini said. “This will provide a unique destination for students, industry partners, engineers, surgeons, health care professionals, and patients to experience the latest advancements in orthopedic hip and knee replacement surgery.”
This partnership brings together nationally recognized leaders in undergraduate STEM education and joint replacement surgery to leverage their respective strengths. Students will gain real-world experience in biomedical device development, providing a unique environment to foster innovation and research in the field and promote the highest quality patient care.
“This has the potential to be one of the most exciting partnerships in the Midwest,” said President and CEO of Union Health Steve Holman. “This new pathway will allow the best and brightest students in STEM to collaborate alongside skilled orthopedic surgeons and solidify Terre Haute as a renowned destination for orthopedic joint replacement surgeries in the Midwest.”
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor, and individualized attention. The Institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM college for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is nearly 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of 2,250 students. Learn more at www.rose-hulman.edu.
About Union Health
Union Health is a not-for-profit health system that provides comprehensive health care to patients in west central Indiana and eastern Illinois. Serving its communities since 1892, Union Health provides care to all area residents regardless of their ability to pay. Their patient-focused philosophy emphasizes collaboration, integrity, transparency and stewardship to help patients reach better health and well-being. For more information on Union Health, visit www.myunionhealth.org.
About Indiana Joint Replacement Institute
Founded and led by Dr. Michael Meneghini, Indiana Joint Replacement Institute focuses on the entire patient experience for hip or knee replacement from the first visit to meeting our world class anesthesiologists to our national experts in orthopedic care while discharging the patient safely home. Our multi-disciplinary team approach brings together nationally and internationally recognized experts in orthopedics, anesthesia and perioperative medical care to ensure our patients receive their surgical care in the safest possible environment with superior outcomes. Our patients can expect informed and research-based medical, surgical and anesthetic care. Indiana Joint Replacement Institute currently has three locations (Terre Haute, Fort Wayne, and Naples, Florida) with a fourth location opening in Indianapolis Metro (January 2025). For more information on Indiana Joint Replacement Institute, visit www.injri.com.
