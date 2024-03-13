BNCL Announces Representation of Ryan Gainer's Family in Tragic Police Shooting Case
BNCL fights for justice for Ryan Gainer's family, a 15-year-old autistic boy killed by police in Apple Valley, CA.
There are great questions as to whether it was appropriate to use deadly force against a 15-year-old autistic kid who was having an episode.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy (BNCL), a leading law firm known for its commitment to justice and civil rights, is honored to announce that Partner DeWitt Lacy is now representing the family of Ryan Gainer, a 15-year-old boy tragically shot and killed by deputies in Apple Valley, CA. Ryan, an autistic teen, was fatally wounded during an encounter with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, sparking significant public outcry and raising urgent questions about the use of lethal force in situations involving vulnerable members of our community.
— DeWitt Lacy
Ryan Gainer, described by his family's attorney DeWitt Lacy as a "charming kid" who aspired to be an engineer, encountered deputies while experiencing a mental health episode and wielding a garden tool. Despite the non-lethal nature of the circumstances and the deputies' prior knowledge of Ryan's autism, the encounter ended in Ryan's death. "There are great questions as to whether it was appropriate to use deadly force against a 15-year-old autistic kid who was having an episode," Lacy stated, emphasizing the need for a thorough examination of the incident and the moments leading up to the shooting.
As the case unfolds, BNCL is committed to seeking justice for Ryan Gainer and his family. DeWitt Lacy's expertise in civil rights litigation positions him as a formidable advocate for those impacted by the incident. "Use of lethal force was not warranted," said Lacy, underscoring the importance of accountability and reform in law enforcement practices, especially in how officers engage individuals with mental health challenges.
BNCL stands with the Gainer family in their quest for answers and justice.
For more information or to schedule an interview with the family, please contact:
DeWitt Lacy, Partner Attorney
Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy
Cell/Text: +1 (415) 378-9953
Email: dewitt@bncllaw.com
Lee Houskeeper, Media Contact
Cell/Text: +1 (415) 654-9142
Email: newsservice@aol.com
BNCL is dedicated to the pursuit of justice and equality. It leverages extensive legal expertise to advocate for clients in civil rights, wrongful death, and personal injury cases. For additional information about BNCL and its services, visit www.bncllaw.com
DeWitt Lacy
Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy
+1 415-654-9142
email us here