Deaf Culture, Access, and Entertainment Give Voice To Award-Winning Documentary Film ‘SIGN THE SHOW’
Kelly Kurdi (interpreter), Chance the Rapper (artist), and Matt Maxey (interpreter) from 'SIGN THE SHOW'
Wide Digital Release March 21, 2024 Celebrating National Deaf History MonthLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four-time award-winning documentary feature film, SIGN THE SHOW, from Filmmaker/Educator Cat Brewer, gives voice to Deaf culture and the quest for access to live entertainment events in America. Currently streaming on TUBI, the film will go wide on AppleTV, Google Play, and more from distributor Global Digital Releasing, beginning March 21st in celebration of National Deaf Awareness Month this April.
Executive produced by Rapper/Artist/TV Star Waka Flocka Flame and Deaf Leader/Deaf Interpreter Matt Maxey, the film features superstar entertainers Kelly Clarkson, D.L. Hughley, André 3000, Camryn Manheim, Chance The Rapper, Nyle DiMarco, Andrew Santino, Pat Monahan, JB Smoove, Chuck D., and many others.
SIGN THE SHOW immerses the audience in humorous, heartfelt, and insightful conversations about the need and value of providing accessibility through every element of entertainment and learning how to do so, starting with the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (HOH) community.
A first-time director, Brewer produced the project under her Strong Brew Productions banner. To help, she brought in SXSW and 15x award-winning Filmmaker and Creative Advocate Sara Hirsh Bordo as executive producer.
SIGN THE SHOW first gained attention on the festival circuit with screenings at 21 festivals across the country and a sold-out crowd on opening night at 2023 Slamdance, known for showcasing emerging artists and innovative filmmaking. Along the way, the informative and compelling film has picked up numerous accolades, including Grand Prize Best Documentary Feature at Silver State, Spirit of Action Award at Santa Cruz, and Best First Time Filmmaker at Love Wins Int’l.
Brewer set out on this journey after noticing an ASL interpreter at a live concert, “After speaking with the interpreter and then communicating with the Deaf concertgoers via the interpreter, I was first heartbroken and then angered when I learned about the incredible challenges this community faces when trying to access live entertainment...something I've taken for granted my entire life. I shared my unsettled feelings with a friend who encouraged me to make a documentary... and so I did.”
Although she is new to filmmaking, Brewer is no stranger to education. A college Communication instructor for over 21 years, she has a knack for connecting, communicating, and hustling with gratitude and love. Passionate about educating and advocating for things she believes in, Brewer bought a camera and traveled across the country interviewing over 50 different entertainers, dozens of Deaf and HOH individuals, and ASL interpreters.
“I hope Sign the Show creates a cultural shift in the entertainment industry by making open access to live entertainment the norm for a more inclusive world,” explains Brewer.
For more about SIGN THE SHOW, visit: SignTheShow.com
Check out the official poster and trailer, courtesy of Global Digital Releasing.
Official Trailer for 'SIGN THE SHOW'