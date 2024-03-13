Krause Sports and Entertainment Selects ASM Global to Operate Proposed Forsyth County Arena in Pursuit of the NHL
The Gathering at South Forsyth to become North Georgia’s premier entertainment hub.
ASM Global's unparalleled track record in top-tier venue management aligns perfectly with our goal of pursuing an NHL franchise for North Georgia.”FORSYTH COUNTY, GEORGIA, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gathering at South Forsyth proudly announces the selection of ASM Global as the operator for its visionary 700,000-square-foot, 18,500-capacity arena. ASM Global, the world's largest venue management company and operator of major NHL venues such as Crypto.com Arena and T-Mobile Arena, brings unparalleled expertise in managing prestigious entertainment, sports and exhibition venues across five continents.
— Vernon Krause, President and CEO of Krause Sports and Entertainment
"ASM Global's unparalleled track record in top-tier venue management aligns perfectly with our goal of pursuing an NHL franchise for North Georgia. Metro Atlanta’s passionate sports culture, economic strength and continued population growth makes it an ideal market for a professional hockey team," stated Vernon Krause, President and CEO of Krause Sports and Entertainment. "We envision The Gathering at South Forsyth as the premier entertainment hub for North Georgia, and selecting ASM Global as our operating partner reinforces our commitment to excellence. We trust their ability to deliver exceptional experiences to fans and elevate the cultural landscape of Forsyth County," he added.
ASM Global will be involved in all aspects of the arena’s design and planning and will enhance the fan experience for concertgoers, sports enthusiasts and attendees of various events hosted at the arena, including high school graduations and other local occasions.
“We are honored to have been selected to collaborate with Krause Sports and Entertainment, in managing what promises to be one of the world's premier arenas," said Liam Thornton, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Development at ASM Global. "Our goal is to set a new standard for excellence in Georgia's entertainment landscape and create memorable moments for all who visit The Gathering at South Forsyth."
The arena will serve as the cornerstone of a vibrant mixed-use development and entertainment complex, encompassing multifamily units, single-family homes, considerable office and retail space, hotels, a Forsyth County Fire Department fire station, a Forsyth County Sheriff's Office precinct station, and a 1.2-mile extension to the Big Creek Greenway trail system that will provide a missing link to create a 27-mile connected trail. Additionally, Krause Sports and Entertainment is committed to establishing a community ice center, featuring facilities for hockey and skating, at a location to be determined in conjunction with the County.
Forsyth County anticipates that The Gathering at South Forsyth will emerge as the cultural and economic heart of the region. The arena will offer a variety of entertainment options catering to diverse interests and audiences. From concerts to sporting events, family-friendly entertainment like ice shows and spectacles, exhibitions and community events, there will be something for everyone at The Gathering at South Forsyth.
The Gathering at South Forsyth's development team will hold a public participation meeting on March 19, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. at Lanier Technical College in Cumming. Members of the community are welcome to attend to hear the latest news about the development's plans and progress and provide their input. Lanier Technical College is located at 3410 Ronald Reagan Parkway in Cumming, Georgia.
To learn more about The Gathering at South Forsyth, visit the website. The Gathering at South Forsyth development team includes Dovin Ficken LLC, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, and Miles Hansford, LLC, legal counsel; Stafford Sports, owner’s representative; Nelson Worldwide, land planning; Jones Lang LaSalle, real estate advisors; SCI Architects, arena architects, Kimley-Horn, civil engineering; and Stone Planning, economic impact research.
About The Gathering at South Forsyth
The Gathering at South Forsyth is an 84-acre mixed-use development designed to be a world-class entertainment hub and the gateway of South Forsyth County, Georgia. To learn more, go to the website at www.thegatheringatsouthforsyth.com.
Media assets available upon request.
About ASM Global
ASM Global is the world’s largest venue management and services company operating some of the most prestigious entertainment, sports and exhibition venues spanning five continents, with a portfolio of more than 300 stadiums, arenas, convention centers, entertainment districts, theaters, amphitheaters, and equestrian and recreational centers.
Sharon Goldmacher
communications 21, inc.
+1 404-814-1330
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube