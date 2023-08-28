The Gathering at South Forsyth Names Frank Ferrara as Senior Project Executive
Ferrara will serve as head of operations for the development which aims to become the entertainment hub for North GeorgiaFORSYTH COUNTY, GA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gathering at South Forsyth has named Frank Ferrara as Senior Project Executive for the planned development that aims to become a world-class entertainment hub for North Georgia. With a distinguished career in financial management, strategic planning and sport operations, Ferrara brings a wealth of expertise to his new role, which begins on September 1. As Senior Project Executive, Ferrara will serve as the head of development and operations for the planned state-of-the-art arena.
The Gathering at South Forsyth, located at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road along Georgia 400, will include best-in-class dining, local and high-end retail, a boutique and business hotel, a community center, varied residential options and an arena designed to host a range of top-tier events – from premier concerts and sporting events to county-wide middle and high school graduations.
Prior to joining The Gathering at South Forsyth, Ferrara was the Chief Financial Officer and Senior Associate Athletic Director for Arizona State University’s Sun Devil Athletics where he was responsible for the oversight of all budgetary, fiscal and business operations for ASU’s Power 5 athletic department with 26 sports and more than 250 employees. He also served as the Sun Devil Athletic department liaison to manage ASU’s 330-acre mixed-use Novus Innovation Corridor, one of the nation’s most progressive, urban, mixed-use developments which uses an innovative approach to generate long-term, predictable revenue streams to provide funding for Sun Devil Athletic facilities.
Ferrara also administered the Arizona State University's ice hockey program. In 2019, Ferrara led the university’s effort to select the developer, builder, architect and arena operator for a new world-class, 5,000-seat, on-campus Mullet Arena and the Mountain America Community Iceplex. Additionally, Ferrara helped manage the successful integration of an NHL tenant into the arena programming, including scheduling and the construction of an adjacent $19 million facility complete with NHL team locker rooms and support facilities.
“We believe that Frank’s strategic financial insights and deep understanding of sport operations will be instrumental in fulfilling my vision for The Gathering at South Forsyth and the planned crown jewel arena,” said Vernon Krause, President and CEO of Krause Auto Group and development owner. “We look forward to a long professional relationship as we bring The Gathering to fruition.”
“My background and experience align perfectly with the plans for The Gathering at South Forsyth. I feel confident that my skillset will be a solid addition to the incredible team already in place making, Vernon’s vision a reality for residents and visitors alike,” said Frank Ferrara, Senior Project Executive – The Gathering at South Forsyth. “I’m truly excited about being a part of Vernon’s team in its formative stages and helping it become an unparalleled experience for fans and stakeholders, as well as the athletes and teams that will compete at The Gathering’s planned 750,000 square foot arena.”
Ferrara’s sport-related background goes back even further than his time at Arizona State University. He also worked at the National Football League (NFL) for more than 20 years where he served as NFL Finance Director.
A graduate of St. John’s University in Queens, New York, Ferrara earned a B.S. degree in accounting. He has recently relocated to Atlanta with his wife and two children.
To learn more about The Gathering at South Forsyth, visit the website. The Gathering at South Forsyth development team includes Dovin Ficken LLC and Greenberg Traurig, legal counsel; Stafford Sports, owner’s representative; Nelson, land planning; JLL, real estate advisors; SCI Architects, arena architects, Kimley-Horn, civil engineering; and Stone Planning, economic impact research.
About The Gathering at South Forsyth
The Gathering at South Forsyth is a 80-acre mixed-use development designed to be a world-class entertainment hub and the gateway into South Forsyth County, Georgia. To learn more, go to the website, or follow on Facebook and Instagram.
