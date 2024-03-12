City of Lawrence names Rachelle Mathews as Finance Director

The City of Lawrence announces the appointment of Rachelle Mathews as the new Director of Finance. Mathews currently serves as the Acting Chief Financial Officer for the City of Topeka, having started her career in public finance as an accountant there in 2015.

“We’re excited to add another dynamic individual to our City of Lawrence team,” said City Manager Craig Owens. “Rachelle has a strong background in public finance and shares our organization’s commitment to sound fiscal stewardship. We’re fortunate to have a leader of her caliber joining our team.”

Rachelle received her Bachelors of Arts in Business and Accounting from Kansas Wesleyan University and her Masters of Business Administration from Washburn University. She is a Certified Management Accountant and is currently studying for the GFOA Certified Public Financial Officer credential. Rachelle serves on the Kansas Government Finance Officers Association state board and is an active member in Women in Public Finance.

Mathews will begin her new role on Monday, April 15. As Finance Director, she will oversee the City’s Finance department, including the annual budget process, and she will be the Champion of the Sound Fiscal Stewardship commitment. As part of that commitment, she will work with City staff to build and maintain public trust while providing transparent, easy access to relevant, accurate data for decision making.

“As I enter this chapter of my career, I am very much looking forward to growing and learning inside the City of Lawrence,” said Mathews. “This position is more than the numbers. It’s a commitment to serving this vibrant community and contributing to the financial well-being of the organization.”

Mathews’ appointment fills an integral position on the City’s leadership team. We look forward to her collaboration as our team works toward making Lawrence a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.

Media Contact: Cori Wallace, Director of Communications & Community Relations

City of Lawrence

785-764-8779

cwallace@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.

Pictured: Rachelle Mathews