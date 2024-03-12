NEBRASKA, March 12 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Statement to Sustained Veto on LB 307

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement upon the Nebraska Legislature taking up a vote to override LB 307, introduced by Senator Megan Hunt. The body voted to sustain the Governor’s veto, 27-20.

“I appreciate that state senators took the time to evaluate LB 307 and took due notice of concerns that caused me to veto the bill. We need to invest in less harmful ways to combat drug usage and disease transmission that are in line with Nebraska values. I look forward to working with our state senators on those strategies in the next session.”