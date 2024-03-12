Celebrate Easter with a Fun-Filled Train Ride and Egg Hunt Along the Delaware River
Ride the Easter Bunny Train Ride and visit with Mr. Bunny on the train.
We had a wonderful time. We took our whole family. It's the perfect train ride and the entertainment on board was great.”PHILLIPSBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to hop on board the Easter Bunny Train Ride and Easter Egg Hunt, starting on March 23rd. This beloved annual event, now in its 20th year, is a perfect way to celebrate the Easter season with your family and friends.
— Jennifer Cicak Eastridge
The train will run on March 23rd, 24th, 30th, and 31st, with trip times at 11:00 am, 12:30 pm, 2:00 pm, and 3:30 pm.
The train will take passengers on a scenic journey along the Delaware River to Carpentersville, NJ. As you enjoy the beautiful views, keep an eye out for the Easter Bunny who will be making special appearances throughout the ride. Upon reaching the destination, a picturesque glade filled with colorful Easter eggs awaits. Children will have the opportunity to forage for a few eggs filled with delicious candy, making this a fun and memorable experience for all.
This year's Easter Bunny Train Ride and Easter Egg Hunt promises to be an exciting and enjoyable event for the whole family. It is a great way to spend quality time together while creating lasting memories. The train ride and egg hunt are suitable for children of all ages, making it a perfect outing for families with kids. So, gather your loved ones and join us for a day of Easter fun along the Delaware River!
Tickets for the Easter Bunny Train Ride and Easter Egg Hunt are now available for purchase. Don't miss out on this popular event, as tickets tend to sell out quickly. To book your spot, visit our website at5 877trainride.com. We can't wait to see you on board the Easter Bunny Train Ride and Easter Egg Hunt starting on March 23rd. Happy Easter!
chris cotty
DELAWARE RIVER RAILROAD EXCURSIONS
+1 7324334221
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
The Easter Bunny Train Ride