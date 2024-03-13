Celebrating 10 Years of The Spirit of Florida

About

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida’s Historic Coast is home to St. Augustine, the oldest continuously occupied European settlement in the US and attracts visitors from all over the world to experience its old-world charm, historic landmarks, pristine beaches, and world-class golfing as the home of the PGA Tour and location of THE PLAYERS Championship. For more information on events, activities, holiday getaways and vacation opportunities in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches, go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com or call 1.800.653.2489.

http://www.FloridsHistoricCoast.com