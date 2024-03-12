Jennifer Leister Receive Master Credentialed Recognition from Collaborative Divorce Texas

Dallas Mental Health Professional, Jennifer Leister, has been honored by Collaborative Divorce Texas as a Master Credentialed Collaborative Divorce Professional

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Leister, a Dallas Mental Health Professional, has been honored by Collaborative Divorce Texas as a Master Credentialed Collaborative Divorce Professional. She was recognized at the annual State Bar of Texas Collaborative Law Course on March 8, 2024. The achievement of this designation demonstrates a commitment to the highest standards of collaborative practice.

“I am pleased to be recognized by Collaborative Divorce Texas as a Master Credentialed Collaborative Divorce Professional,” Jennifer Leister said. “I believe that the Collaborative Divorce process is a better way to handle most divorces because it relies on a multidisciplinary team of professionals to help couples craft their own divorce agreements. When divorce is inevitable, this is the process that I recommend to my clients.”

To be recognized as a Master Credentialed Collaborative Divorce Professional requires a professional to have satisfied rigorous standards of education and training, demonstrated substantial case experience, and have passed a confidential peer reference process.

The Collaborative Divorce process gives couples the opportunity to confidentially create their own customized divorce, focusing on protecting their families and preserving their resources and assets through solutions-oriented, interest-based negotiation.

Jennifer Leister has been working with families since 2002. She specializes in counseling families in divorce, co-parenting, parent coordination and parent facilitation. To learn more about Jennifer Leister, visit www.jenniferleistercounseling.

Collaborative Divorce Texas is a non-profit organization that provides its members with training, education, and resources dedicated to helping families navigate divorce using collaborative practice as an alternative to litigation. For more information about Collaborative Divorce Texas, visit CollaborativeDivorceTexas.com.

