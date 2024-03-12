Attorney General Jackley Confirms DCI Leading Investigation Into Colorado DNA Case

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has confirmed that the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was asked by Colorado authorities to conduct the criminal investigation into a former Colorado Bureau of Investigation scientist who is accused of mishandling DNA testing in at least 650 cases.

Yvonne “Missy” Woods is alleged to have omitted relevant criminal record facts and tampered with DNA testing by manipulating some results. The files in question cover a 15-year-period.

In November 2023, Colorado officials requested DCI, as an outside agency, to conduct the criminal investigation into the Woods’ case. DCI agencies have conducted interviews and collected data evidence.

“The investigation reports are being turned over to the proper Colorado prosecution authorities for their review,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Because this is an on-going investigation, no further information will be released at this time.”

Attorney General Jackley said a search of South Dakota Forensic Lab records indicate that Woods did not do any work for the South Dakota Forensic Lab, which is part of the Attorney General’s Office.

“The South Dakota Forensic Lab does not routinely send samples to other states for testing because we are fortunate that our own Forensic Lab can do the testing on most evidence and DNA samples,” he said. “Our lab is nationally accredited and has a strong reputation among law enforcement agencies including the work we do for the FBI.”

-30-