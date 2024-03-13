Virginia Commercial Construction Company Scott-Long Construction Contracted for Ferguson Fire & Fabrication Relocation
Ferguson Fire & Fabrication Expands Operations: New Space Enhances Supply Capacity and Services in Milestone Partnership with Scott-Long Construction
We love to partner with companies that are giving back and making positive contributions to the world, which is exactly what Ferguson Fire & Fabrication is doing.”CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA , USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (VIRGINIA) Scott-Long Construction has been a leader in the industry since 1961 and worked on various types of Washington DC Metro commercial construction projects since its founding. The company is expanding its resume of work to the industrial and warehouse sector. One of the latest projects is the relocation for Ferguson Fire & Fabrication in Springfield, Virginia. Scott-Long Construction is partnering with John F. Heltzel AIA for this project.
Ferguson Fire & Fabrication is the nation’s largest supplier of fire protection supplies. They also provide complete fabrication services for fire professionals. The relocation will allow them more space for their fire protection supplies and to offer their fire protection services. The project also marks the start of a new partnership for Scott-Long Construction as this is their first project for Ferguson Fire & Fabrication.
“We love to partner with companies that are giving back and making positive contributions to the world, which is exactly what Ferguson Fire & Fabrication is doing. It’s also a wonderful way for us to add to our portfolio of industrial and warehouse projects. Our team is excited about this market and look forward to even more projects in the industrial and warehouse sector,” states CEO John Scott.
Construction in different sectors and industries requires different kinds of considerations. Being a successful builder for a business in need of a warehouse/industrial type facility requires using certain types of materials whether that be steel or metal. According to PN Project Management, about 80% of the overall costs for a warehouse are construction related. Warehouses also tend to be large to allow for a good amount of storage space.
The project for Ferguson Fire & Fabrication is expected to be complete in March 2024. Scott-Long Construction hopes to be able to use the experience from this project to enhance future projects in the warehouse or industrial construction sectors.
About Scott Long Construction
Scott-Long Construction is a leader in the development and construction industry since 1961. Located in the Washington Metropolitan Region, Scott-Long Construction has built several long standing relationships through General Contracting and Development Management services. The approach taken puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.
