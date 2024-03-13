International Women's Day and Women History Month Celebrates Danni Benson, A Leading Woman in 2024 to watch out for
Founder of Self Love Day Danni Benson receiving Self Love Day Proclamation from Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman
Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre presents Founder of Self-Love Day Danni Benson with Proclamation for Women History Month
Women History Month we proudly recognize Danni Benson, trailblazing figure and one of the top 30 Women Leaders of 2024 to watch, recognized by The NYC Journal.
As the world celebrates International Women's Day, Women History Month we proudly recognize Danni Benson, a trailblazing figure and one of the top 30 Women Leaders of 2024 to watch, as recognized by The NYC Journal.
Danni Benson's remarkable journey to leadership has been punctuated by numerous accolades, including being featured in Execleon Magazine's prestigious list of top 100 distinguished leaders in 2023. Her profound impact on various spheres has also been highlighted in Total Prestige Magazine, where readers had the pleasure of meeting her through the captivating article, "Meet Danni Benson."
Danni Benson has not only been acknowledged for her professional achievements but also for her dedicated mental health advocacy work. She has received Proclamations for Women's Month from Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre acknowledging her crusade as a mental health advocate and her efforts in empowering everyday women to be the best they can be with her podcast show, I'm Proud of You Sis. As the founder and trademark holder of Self Love Day, Danni Benson received a proclamation from Gov. Andrew Cuomo on February 13, 2020, recognizing Self Love Day in the State of New York. Most recently, she received another proclamation for Self Love Day from Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, which is being recognized in Nassau County, Long Island. Additionally, Danni received a proclamation from Long Island Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone recognizing her dedication to being a mental health advocate in our communities especially in our youth.
In further recognition of her contributions, Danni Benson recently received a Citation from Kimberly Jean-Pierre for achieving over 100 episodes of her show "I'm Proud of You Sis," where Danni celebrates her guests and showers them with appreciation as she gives them their flowers to show her appreciation to her guest for their positive contributions to our communities. I'm Proud of You Sis Show Podcast first aired on January 20, 2021 and you can watch I'm Proud of You Sis live at 6pm every Wednesday on I'm Proud of You Sis Youtube Channel, Facebook page, and all streaming platforms.
A visionary leader and a beacon of inspiration, Danni Benson continues to break barriers and inspire positive change. Her dedication to mental health advocacy, empowerment of women, and celebration of achievements embodies the spirit of International Women's Day, Women History Month and beyond.
About Danni Benson:
Danni Benson is a visionary leader and one of the top 30 Women Leaders of 2024 to watch, as recognized by The NYC Journal. With a proven track record of excellence, Danni has been featured in prominent publications such as Execleon Magazine and Total Prestige Magazine, cementing her status as a distinguished leader in her field.
About International Women's Day:
International Women's Day is a global celebration that honors the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. It also serves as a call to action for accelerating gender parity and creating a more inclusive world for all.
