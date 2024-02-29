Founder of Self Love Day Danni Benson Featured on NBC 10 WHEC for Black History Month
Danni Benson, Founder of Self Love Day, was recently spotlighted in a news story by NBC 10 WHEC in celebration of Black History Month.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder of Self Love Day Danni Benson Featured on NBC 10 WHEC for Black History Month
Danni Benson, the visionary behind Self Love Day, was recently spotlighted in a news story by NBC 10 WHEC in celebration of Black History Month. The segment focused on Benson’s remarkable journey as a mental health advocate and her profound impact on fostering self-love and care within communities.
Governor Cuomo’s proclamation on February 13, 2020, declaring Self Love Day in New York annually on the same date, underscored the significance of Benson’s mission. This declaration solidifies the importance of prioritizing mental health and nurturing oneself with compassion and care.
In the news feature, Benson emphasized the critical need for individuals to prioritize their mental well-being, especially within marginalized communities. She passionately advocated for the practice of pouring love and self-care into oneself as a transformative tool for personal growth and resilience.
As the Founder of Self Love Day, Benson continues to inspire countless individuals to embrace self-love as a cornerstone of holistic wellness. Her dedication to mental health advocacy and empowering others to prioritize self-care serves as a beacon of hope and resilience for communities worldwide.
To watch video link below:
https://www.whec.com/top-news/black-history-month-the-founder-of-self-love-day/
For media inquiries or to learn more about Danni Benson and Self Love Day, please contact:
I'm Proud of You Sis
6466999498
improudofyousis@gmail.com
I'm Proud of You Sis
I'm Proud of You Sis
+1 646-699-9498
danni@improudofyousis.com