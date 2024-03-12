Washington DC Metro Commercial Construction Company Scott-Long Completes Project for Winchester Medical
Scott-Long Construction Advances Healthcare with Modern Operating Room Expansion for Winchester Medical Center
Being part of the Winchester Medical Center project, especially integrating the Da Vinci Xi surgical robots, really highlights what we're all about at Scott-Long Construction.”CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott-Long Construction, based in Virginia, was honored to support Winchester Medical Center in achieving a significant milestone in advancing their surgical technology. The Washington DC Metro based commercial construction company recently completed the expansion of The Winchester Medical operating room which allowed the hospital to integrate two state-of-the-art Da Vinci Xi surgical robots.
Da Vinci robots are a marvel of modern medicine, representing the cutting edge of surgical technology. These sophisticated robotic systems give surgeons an unparalleled level of precision, flexibility, and control during operations. Equipped with miniature instruments and a high-definition 3D camera, the robots allow for minimally invasive procedures, which means patients often experience less pain, fewer complications, and a faster recovery time compared to traditional surgery. From complex cardiac operations to delicate urological surgeries, da Vinci robots are transforming the landscape of healthcare, making surgeries safer and more effective for patients around the world.
"Being part of the Winchester Medical Center project, especially integrating the Da Vinci Xi surgical robots, really highlights what we're all about at Scott-Long Construction. We're proud to play a part in the leaps forward in healthcare. We're thrilled to have been a part of this and proud of our team for making it happen," said John Scott, CEO.
Established in 1961, Scott-Long Construction has consistently set the standard for excellence in the Washington DC Metro commercial construction sector. The company specializes in delivering exceptional results through its concise approach where understanding clients’ goals and maintaining a relentless focus on award-winning quality are top priority.
John Scott's team at Scott-Long Construction Inc have a long standing reputation for excellence and industry standards and are known for exceptional craftsmanship and reliability in their field. The professionalism and results provided by Scott-Long have recently been recognized in the form of the STEP Diamond Award for 2022 and 2023 as well as the Excellence in Construction Award presented by the Metro Washington and Virginia Chapters of Associated Builders and Contractors.
About Scott-Long Construction
Scott-Long Construction is a leader in the development and construction industry since 1961. Located in the Washington Metropolitan Region, Scott-Long Construction has built several long-standing relationships through General Contracting and Development Management services. The approach taken puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.
