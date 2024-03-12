KXI Wildertec Develops Groundbreaking Wilderness Accessibility Technology for Four-Wheel-Drive Vehicles
KXI Wildertec's system creates never-before-seen levels of off-road capability with minimal environmental impact.
With its exceptional clearance, suspension travel, and water fording capabilities, it sets new benchmarks for off-road and no-road travel while prioritizing ecological preservation.”WEST KELOWNA, BC, CANADA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelowna BC-based research and technology company, KXI Wildertec, has developed a groundbreaking wilderness accessibility technology for use with four-wheel-drive vehicles. This technology delivers never-before-seen levels of capability, while minimizing environmental impact on the land. Ideal for a variety of commercial or governmental industries and for communities operating in remote locales, KXI Wildertec’s technology transforms a standard vehicle, such as a four-wheel-drive pickup, into an all-terrain workhorse providing unparalleled access for emergency use, exploration, transport, and any other situation where wilderness access is needed.
KXI WILDERTEC THE RIGHT TOOL FOR ACCESSING REMOTE LOCATIONS
For years, industries and emergency services have utilized off-road vehicles, such as 4x4 trucks and UTVs. Much of their capability came from recreational off-roading, and don’t provide the capability, versatility, and durability needed for commercial and industrial use.
KXI Wildertec has developed a vehicle technology tailor-made for applications needing to access isolated areas quickly and confidently—regardless of the operator’s off-road driving skill level. It works because the technology’s ability to off-load some of the decision making from the operator to the KXI Wildertec system. This allows people to pilot the vehicle with ease, regardless of their off-road driving experience. Whether it’s access to a train derailment in an inaccessible area or a forest fire deep in the wilderness, or even ambulatory services to a remote mining outpost or indigenous community, a vehicle equipped with a KXI Wildertec system will get there faster, with increased safety, and ecological respect.
UNPARALLELED CAPABILITY AND MANEUVERABILITY
The KXI Wildertec team has reimagined, redesigned, and re-engineered what a 4x4 vehicle can be—and what it can do. The company’s patent-pending center of gravity management and wilderness accessibility technology enables a more capable and agile vehicle that offers reduced impact on the land on which it travels. KXI Wildertec has done this by creating a new type of truck chassis technology composed of engineered suspension technology and advanced computer-controlled hydro-pneumatic components.
The new independent suspension employs hydraulic and hydro-pneumatic parts paired with a patent-pending algorithm, a suite of sensors, and control systems to allow the technology to provide unmatched levels of ability in any terrain. Upgraded traditional items, such as differentials, transfer case, wheels, tires, brakes, and drive shafts make it a complete system. With little to no training, even an inexperienced wilderness driver will be able to drive a KXI Wildertec-equipped vehicle confidently on or off the pavement, and even in places without roads on the most challenging terrain.
With computer-controlled hydraulic, hydro-pneumatic systems, and four-wheel steering, a KXI Wildertec-equipped vehicle can execute tight turns and navigate tricky terrain with precision, even in the most demanding environments. The unique suspension design and custom drive modes allow the vehicle to maintain stability and control at any speed over any surface, enhancing safety and performance while ensuring a comfortable ride for occupants and equipment.
"KXI Wildertec is transforming the wilderness work landscape by making remote, challenging terrain accessible and safer for all: industry, government, and even indigenous and remote communities,” says KXI Wildertec President, Chris Stewart. “Gone are the days when only expert drivers could navigate these areas. Our patent-pending control and suspension technologies are reducing barriers, ensuring that even novice drivers can undertake mission-critical work anywhere efficiently and safely. The inaccessible is now within reach with our technology, redefining wilderness navigation one terrain at a time."
Assembled on a reliable OEM chassis with military-grade materials, a KXI Wildertec-prepared vehicle can withstand extreme weather, brutal conditions, and harsh environments, and has received extensive testing to ensure reliable performance for years.
PERFORMANCE SPECIFICATIONS
The KXI Wildertec independent suspension employs integrated systems to adjust to any terrain. The ride height can be adjusted manually when needed or can rely on the computer-controlled system to automatically adjust for conditions.
KXI Wildertec’s demo vehicle utilizes a one-ton truck platform. It rides on 43” tires with a maximum ground clearance of 70cm (27.5 inches) and 45.7cm (18 inches) of suspension travel. The vehicle can clear obstacles up to 55.9cm (22 inches) high, ford water up to 101.6cm (40 inches), and has a maximum side slope gradient of 35 degrees (70%) and 38-degree (80%) up- and downhill gradient. The KXI Wildertec vehicle has a 47-degree breakover angle, 55-degree approach angle, 51-degree departure angle, and 30-degree front and rear steering angles.
The vehicle can be driven on-road, off-road, and even where there are no roads. The maximum speed is 110 kph (68mph) on road and 80 kph (50 mph) off-road.
“Our prototype vehicle exemplifies our commitment to transportation safety and environmental responsibility. With its exceptional clearance, suspension travel, and water fording capabilities, it sets new benchmarks for off-road and no-road travel while prioritizing ecological preservation,” says Stewart.
LOWER IMPACT ON THE TERRAIN
Unlike traditional pickups or UTVs, the KXI Wildertec vehicle’s combination of computer-controlled systems, mechanical components, and central tire inflation system allow it to tread lighter on the land. These systems allow for minimal wheel slip and optimal traction, thus reducing impact to the land as well as chances of becoming stranded.
NO MORE INADEQUATE TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS
Whether it’s firefighting, search-and-rescue, ambulance transportation, mining exploration, or accessing remote indigenous communities, the KXI Wildertec vehicle is made for first-in or last-out needs. When it’s all on the line, there shouldn’t be a compromise, and this vehicle is a new solution to an old problem: how to get there quickly and safely, and with enough skill. The KXI Wildertec YouTube channel showcases a docuseries with the ins and outs of the company’s revolutionary tech.
ABOUT KXI WILDERTEC
KIQ X Industries Inc. (KXI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kelso Technologies Inc., is a research and technology innovation company specializing in advanced suspension solutions for motorized vehicles and vehicle components. Built to perform on any terrain, KXI’s flagship product is the Wildertec suite of products, a combination of novel suspensions, tire, steering, and control systems technology. Their mandate is to provide commercial, government, and indigenous people remote operations with the safest and most cost-efficient method for transporting employees and cargo over the world's most challenging terrain.
