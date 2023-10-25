The She Shed Collective Creates Space to Showcase and Support Women in Skilled Trades Within the Automotive Industry
Girl Gang Garage, The Jessi Combs Foundation, and Real Deal Revolution come together to celebrate women in the trades at 2023 SEMA Show in Las VegasLAS VEGAS, NV, USA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
● The first dedicated collaboration for women in the automotive trades will host the “She Shed Collective” at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.
● The She Shed Collective is a place for women to be inspired, empowered, and supported through community and hands-on workshops.
● The collaboration highlights the impact women have within the automotive industry's skilled trades.
Three trailblazing organizations working to bolster women in skilled trades are joining forces to host the ‘She Shed Collective’ within the largest automotive trade show in the U.S. The She Shed will operate throughout the week of the SEMA Show with hands-on workshops, expert panels, autograph sessions, and an on-site tattoo artist. While creating a space within SEMA Show to build community that encourages and empowers women, the collaboration will showcase how vital and growing tradeswomen are within the automotive industry. Each contributing organization—Girl Gang Garage, The Jessi Combs Foundation, and Real Deal Revolution—has been leading industry growth through their own initiatives for years.
“If you can see it, you can be it,” said Bogi Latiner of Girl Gang Garage. The She Shed will highlight tradeswomen, from professionals to hobbyists, while also showcasing three women-built vehicles. “We want women to walk away energized and inspired knowing that there’s space and support for them,” said Theresa Contreras of Real Deal Revolution. “We also want men to recognize the many ways in which they can and do support us.” Tradeswomen make up just 2% of automotive tradespeople, but there is plenty of evidence the number is growing, in part due to the work Girl Gang Garage, The Jessi Combs Foundation and Real Deal Revolution perform.
“Women working in the trades are trailblazers growing the industry, and that can be a lonely position to be in, " said Dana Wilke of The Jessi Combs Foundation. “We’re collaborating to show women that they’re not alone, there’s someone else who understands them and is there to support them.” The She Shed will feature women of all generations, from young rising stars to industry veterans. “Seeing and experiencing the joy and meaning of connection is when people’s perception of why it matters is transformed,” said Theresa Contreras of Real Deal Revolution.
“When we work together is when we’re the most powerful,” said Bogi Latiner of Girl Gang Garage. “It’s why we’re coming together as three organizations—there’s power in women coming together.” The goal is the She Shed will continue to grow and become a recurring staple within the SEMA Show. It’s a place for women to connect and also a testament to the impact women have within the automotive industry and skilled trades.
SEMA Event Details
The She Shed Collective can be found at booth #24663 Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The booth will host hands-on workshops, expert panels, autograph sessions throughout the week including an on-site tattoo artist on Friday. Additionally, a press conference will be held Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 1pm in the booth. An after-hours reception for women in the industry will be held Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6:00-9:00pm at Las Vegas Marriott.
About
Girl Gang Garage
Girl Gang Garage seeks to elevate, encourage, and champion women’s entry and advancement within the automotive & skilled trade industries. Inspire women to discover and build confidence in their own talents, remove barriers, and provide a safe, supportive environment to explore opportunities within the welding, automotive service/repair, paint, and body industries.
https://girlganggarage.com
The Jessi Combs Foundation
Founded in 2019, the mission of The Jessi Combs Foundation is to educate, inspire, and empower the next generation of female trailblazers & stereotype-breakers. The guiding principle is the simple question “What Would Jessi Do?”
https://thejessicombsfoundation.com
Real Deal Revolution
Co-founded in 2014 by Jessi Combs & Theresa Contreras, this dynamic duo built a community with educational outreach through the empowerment of traveling workshops. Real Deal Revolution’s mission is to revolutionize the perception of skilled trades and women's roles in them.
https://www.realdealrevolution.org/
Contacts
Bogi Latiner - She Shed Collective//Girl Gang Garage
info@girlganggarage.com
Theresa Contreras - She Shed Collective//Real Deal Revolution
talktous@iamtherealdeal.com
Dana Wilke
She Shed Collective & The Jessi Combs Foundation
