Pelican Point Investment Group ("PPIG") is pleased to announce that Karthik Kumar has joined its Advisory Board
PPIG is pleased to announce that Karthik Kumar has joined its Advisory Board to advise and partner on tech, media and financial services transactions.
Karthik’s experience, network, track record, market presence, and his combination of deep knowledge and passion in the realms of technology and finance will be a great addition to the Pelican team.”NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karthik has joined as a strategic advisor to Pelican Point Investment Group (“PPIG”), a boutique private equity firm and Merchant Bank that is engaged in alternative investments, structured finance deals, and debt and equity opportunities across technology, real estate, financial services and media transactions. Karthik is currently the EVP and COO of LendArch, a technology firm that has created disruptive end to end digital mortgage products that drive sizeable cost savings for mortgage fulfillment. He is a mortgage veteran and former Global Mortgage Practice Lead of Tata Consultancy Services (“TCS”), a top 5 technology consulting firm globally as measured by market capitalization.
— Ike Suri, CEO of Pelican Point Investment Group
Karthik, whose career spans over three decades in the Banking and Financial services industry, began his journey with Citi’s operations, that merged in TCS, growing within the organization to eventually lead the mortgage practice globally. Known as a digital disruptor, he has spent 20+ years in consulting, solution architecture, operations, management. Karthik is an international speaker on digital transformation. He is a Chartered Accountant, a LEAD Alumni from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a Six Sigma Black Belt. Karthik is on the Board of Advisors for Sky Schools as well as FD-Tech Center of University of Texas, Dallas’ Business school.
“Karthik’s experience, network, track record, market presence, and his combination of deep knowledge and passion in the realms of technology and finance will be a great addition to the Pelican team. We are excited to work with Karthik on future endeavors as he is an ideal partner to source, structure and finance deals across tech, business process automation, digitization and media.” said Ike Suri, Chairman and CEO of Pelican Point Investment Group, LLC.
“I am honored to join the esteemed Advisory Board of Pelican Point Investment Group”, said Karthik Kumar. “I look forward to collaborating with Ike, the global talented team at PPIG and contributing to its continued success in delivering innovative solutions and driving sustainable growth. PPIG is poised to embark on an ambitious growth plan that will see us expanding our market reach, diversifying our investment portfolio, and pioneering innovative strategies to capitalize on emerging trends.”
PPIG Inquiries
Pelican Point Investments
+1 949-706-7888
info@pelicanpointinvestments.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn