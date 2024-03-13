Karthik Kumar - Advisory to Pelican Point Investment Group Ike Suri - Chairman & CEO of Pelican Point Investment Group

PPIG is pleased to announce that Karthik Kumar has joined its Advisory Board to advise and partner on tech, media and financial services transactions.

Karthik’s experience, network, track record, market presence, and his combination of deep knowledge and passion in the realms of technology and finance will be a great addition to the Pelican team.” — Ike Suri, CEO of Pelican Point Investment Group