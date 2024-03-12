Sustainable Technology Day speakers materials

The EU-Japan Centre for Industrial Cooperation and UNIDO’s Investment and Technology Promotion Office in Tokyo (UNIDO ITPO Tokyo) jointly organised a hybrid pitching and matchmaking event called "Sustainable Technology Day" on 17 February 2023. The objective of the event was to connect EU and Japanese companies looking to work together in sustainable projects in Africa.

Speakers' materials



- SORA Technology Co., Ltd.: SORA Malaria Control: Anti-Malaria Infrastructure in Africa with Fixed Wing Drone and AI

A successful example of a Japanese company working together with EU partners in Africa with a malaria control project which utilises drones and AI in Africa.

> Watch the recording of SORA Technology's presentation

> Slides: available here

- AGC Inc.: F-CLEAN® – High Durability Film for Greenhouse

F-CLEAN® has a high light transmission, allowing a large amount of sunlight to enter the greenhouse for stable cultivation. It can control the heat and light of solar energy and can be introduced under any weather conditions.

> Watch the recording of AGC Inc's pitch

> Slides: available here

- Mebiol Inc.: “Film” Farming (Imec®)

Imec® is a film farming method in which plants are grown on a thin film made of hydrogel. High-quality crops can be grown even on the land unsuitable for agriculture, such as in areas with water shortage or soil contamination.

> Watch the recording of Mebiol Inc's pitch

> Slides: available here

- Biomass Resin Holdings Co., Ltd. (represented by Mitsui & Co. Plastics Ltd. during the event): Up-cycled Rice based Plastics “Rice Resin®”

Rice Resin® is a Japanese biomass plastic made from inedible rice. Their novel technology can upcycle unsellable rice (crushed rice, damaged rice, old rice, etc.) as well as other organic materials into eco-friendly plastic.

> Watch the recording about Biomass Resin Holdings' technology

> Slides: available here

- NEC Corporation: Co-creating Business with Partners to Achieve SDGs in Africa

NEC HSS® is a hybrid energy storage solution developed by NEC. This system combines storage batteries, a control system, solar panels, and a diesel generator to enable optimal power usage. It also contributes to reducing diesel fuel and CO2 emissions.

> Watch the recording of NEC Corporation's pitch

> Slides: available here

- TBM Co., Ltd.: LIMEX, an Innovative Material made from Limestone – Realizing a “Sustainability Revolution” from Japan to the World

LIMEX is an inorganic filler composite material mainly made of limestone. It can be used as an alternative to plastic or paper. The company not only sells the material, but also promotes recycling, contributing to achieving the circular economy.

> Watch the recording of TBM's pitch

> Slides: available here

- Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.: Changing Water Changes Life – Yamaha Clean Water Supply System

Many people in the world still do not have access to safe drinking water, and many of them are in Africa. By delivering safe and reliable drinking water using Japanese quality technology, Yamaha will contribute to improving health issues and creating business opportunities.

> Watch the recording of Yamaha Motor's pitch

> Slides: available here

Source: https://www.eu-japan.eu/events/sustainable-technology-day