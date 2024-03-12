"'The 281': No Label's Texas-Sized Hazy IPA Powerhouse"
No Label's "The 281" Hazy IPA launches, embodying Texas spirit with juicy, dank flavors and bold can art, celebrating Houston's area code heritage.KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No Label Brewing Co., a pioneer in the Texas craft beer scene, is excited to announce the launch of their new year-round beer, "The 281". This Hazy IPA is not just a tribute to the vibrant culture and indomitable spirit of Texas but also a nod to the iconic area code that defines the Houston outskirts.
**Beer Profile:**
- **Type:** Hazy IPA
- **ABV:** 6.7%
- **IBU:** 35
- **SRM (Color):** 5 (Gold)
- **Malts:** 2-row, wheat
- **Yeast:** London Ale III
- **Hops:** El Dorado, Strata
"The 281" pours a golden hue, shimmering with a hazy mystery, topped with a long-lasting white head. The aroma bursts with the sweet tang of pineapple Gummy Bear, interlaced with resiny notes, beckoning the curious. On the palate, it mirrors the aroma - a juicy, dank adventure with a dry yet refreshingly bitter finish that beckons another sip. Medium-bodied, with a lively carbonic zest, "The 281" is an irresistibly crushable brew.
Reflecting on the new release, Tom Paynter, No Label's Marketing Director, remarked, "This beer is a tribute to the enduring Texas spirit – bold, uncompromising, and full of character. 'The 281' is more than a beer; it's a celebration of our roots and the journey ahead. As we say in Texas, 'Go big or go home!' and with this beer, we're definitely going big."
The can art, a creation of Tom Paynter and designed by Kevin Dyer, embodies the bad-ass Texas spirit, encapsulating the essence of the Lone Star State's rugged independence and cultural richness.
**Availability:**
- **Houston Area:** Silver Eagle Distributors
- **DFW and Austin Areas:** Favorite Brands
- **San Antonio:** Flood Distributors
No Label Brewing Co. invites everyone to experience "The 281" and immerse themselves in the flavor of Texas. Crafted for those who appreciate the finer things in life, this Hazy IPA is set to become a staple in the beer collections of aficionados and casual drinkers alike.
**About No Label Brewing Co.:**
Founded in 2010 in Katy, Texas, No Label Brewing Co. has been at the forefront of crafting innovative beers. With a passion for quality and creativity, they have become a beloved part of the Texas beer community, consistently delivering brews that challenge and delight the palate. Their commitment to excellence and community engagement makes No Label not just a brewery but a Texas legacy.
Tom Paynter
No Label Brewing
2866937545
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram