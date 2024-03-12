- Workforce Services names Ben Crabb as new chief economist

SALT LAKE CITY (March 12, 2024) — The Utah Department of Workforce Services announced the hire of Ben Crabb as its new chief economist. Crabb will replace Mark Knold, who is retiring in April 2024.

“I’m excited to have Ben step into the role of chief economist for our department. He brings extensive knowledge, a unique skill set and valuable experience to this position,” said Casey Cameron, executive director of the Department of Workforce Services. “Mark Knold has been a steady voice for Utah’s labor market for many years. We appreciate Mark’s dedication and wish him well in retirement.”

Crabb has been fortunate to work alongside Knold for the past several years, joining Workforce Services in 2021. He has held the position of regional economist covering the Central Utah, Southwest, Uintah Basin, Castle Country and Southeast service areas and as the department’s research economist. Prior to working at DWS, Crabb was a researcher at Utah State University and worked in sales and marketing at a small manufacturing firm in Cache Valley. Crabb holds a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and sociology from Denison University in Ohio and master’s degrees in applied economics and bioregional planning from Utah State University.

“Utah remains one of the best states for job opportunities and economic growth,” said Crabb. “I look forward to helping state and federal partners, along with business owners and workers, understand the data and help them use this information to improve the lives of the people who call Utah home.”

Workforce Services’ chief economist provides expert analysis and insights into the state’s job market and labor force. The chief economist also leads a team of regional economists in researching economic data and labor trends affecting the state.

More information on the economic data gathered by the department’s Workforce Research and Analysis Division is available at https://jobs.utah.gov/wra/ index.html.

