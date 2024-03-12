Dale Carnegie Presents "Lead With Influence: A Proven Process to Lead Without Authority"
Matt Norman, CEO of Dale Carnegie North Central US, today released, "Lead With Influence: A Proven Process To Lead Without Authority"
This book is crafted for those aiming to wield influence in our dynamic work environments, irrespective of their formal position or political capital.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt Norman, CEO of Dale Carnegie North Central US, today released his highly anticipated book, "Lead With Influence: A Proven Process To Lead Without Authority" (March 12th, 2024/$19.95 paperback).
— Matt Norman, CEO of Dale Carnegie North Central US
This is the latest Dale Carnegie Training book, authored by Matt Norman, which introduces a transformative approach to leadership that emphasizes influence over authority, catering to the evolving needs of modern workplaces.
"Lead With Influence" is born out of Matt Norman's rich legacy with Dale Carnegie Training, where leadership and personal development are woven into the fabric of his life. Following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, Norman has dedicated his career to empowering others to reach their fullest potential through Dale Carnegie’s teachings.
The book unpacks vital strategies for overcoming personal anxieties, being intentionally available, asking impactful questions, and wisely investing time to foster robust relationships and achieve collective goals. Matt Norman explains, "This book is crafted for those aiming to wield influence in our dynamic work environments, irrespective of their formal position or political capital. Unlike other texts that linger on abstract theories, 'Lead With Influence' offers concrete, practical strategies and communication patterns that are immediately applicable. It's designed to empower professionals to become agents of change and leaders in their own right.”
Joe Hart, President & CEO of Dale Carnegie Training, praises the launch: "This marks a milestone in the journey of leadership development, offering a fresh perspective on exercising influence without the traditional crutches of title or authority. 'Lead With Influence' is a manifesto for the modern leader. Matt Norman distills decades of experience into a guide that addresses today's most critical workplace challenges.”
The release has garnered acclaim from various corners of the business world, including:
Rahoul Ghose, Chief Information Officer, ECMC: "Lead with Influence provided our technology leaders with actionable, relevant skills to drive more value across the enterprise. The learning approach was structured in an engaging and interactive way, plus the facilitator’s coaching made all the difference."
Lisa West, Talent and Development, Securian Financial Group: "Leaders across our organization have found the Lead with Influence playbook extremely applicable as they enhance their skills to influence across the company, build more strategic relationships with stakeholders, and ultimately, achieve our goals."
"Lead With Influence" is challenging conventional paradigms, offering tools that are immediately applicable and profoundly effective, making it an essential resource for anyone aspiring to make a tangible impact within their organization and beyond. The book is available on Amazon.com.
About the Author
As CEO of Dale Carnegie North Central US, Matt Norman leads the organization’s largest operation in North America. With a lineage deeply rooted in Dale Carnegie Training, Norman brings decades of experience in leadership and personal development. His mission is to help individuals overcome challenges and leverage their full potential through effective communication and leadership skills. He’s the award-winning author of Four Patterns of Healthy People and you can find his articles on personal and organizational effectiveness at http://mattnorman.com.
About Dale Carnegie Training
Dale Carnegie Training ignites workplace enthusiasm and results by enhancing employee skills in leadership, sales, engagement, and more, across 90 countries in 29 languages. To learn more about Dale Carnegie Training visit www.dalecarnegie.com.
