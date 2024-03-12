Minnesota Brands Bringing Local Flavor to California Trade Show

Ten Minnesota food and beverage companies are bringing local flavors to Natural Products Expo West (NPEW), the world’s largest natural foods trade show. The brands will exhibit as part of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Minnesota Pavilion at the show March 13-15, 2024, in Anaheim, California. Expo West attracts more than 3,000 exhibiting companies and approximately 70,000 industry attendees annually. Focused on marketing opportunities for makers of organic, natural, and conscious consumer packaged goods (CPG) products, the event brings together folks from across the national and international CPG and retail ecosystem. The MDA will support the exhibiting Minnesota food and beverage companies with promotional and logistical support leading up to the show and on the ground in Anaheim, as part of the agency’s aim to increase the use of Minnesota agricultural products, create and protect jobs, and promote economic development in Minnesota’s agriculture and food sectors. “Expo West provides endless opportunities to make the face-to-face connections that are so important for growing and emerging brands,” said MDA Assistant Commissioner Patrice Bailey. “The MDA is proud to partner with these Minnesota food and beverage companies who are sure to make a splash with their impressive products at this year’s show.” The following Minnesota brands will be exhibiting as part of the MDA’s Minnesota Pavilion in the North Hall Level 200 Hot Products section:

Minnesota food and beverage startup companies can also attend Expo West as mentees through the MDA’s Walk the Floor Mentorship Program, to learn about trade show preparation and execution and prepare for possible future attendance. This year’s Walk the Floor mentee is Quebracho Empanadas, winner of the Food/Ag/Beverage Division in the University of Minnesota’s 2023 MN Cup competition, who will partner with long-time exhibitor and 2024 NEXTY Awards Finalist, Seven Sundays.

Minnesota-based Maazah, winner of NPEW’s 2023 Pitch Slam, will also exhibit in the North Hall Level 200 Hot Products section. Pitch Slam Awards are given to standout emerging brands that compete in a fast-paced pitch competition at Expo West. As last year’s grand prize winner, Maazah received a free booth at this year’s show, as well as over $30,000 in services from Expo West organizer, New Hope Network.

The Minnesota Pavilion at Expo West is made possible by the MDA and the support of our event sponsors and partners: Indie Do Good, FoodOps, Naturally Minnesota, NearestYou, and Smart Start Solutions.

Visit the MDA website to learn more about the Make it Minnesota Program and the Minnesota Pavilion at Natural Products Expo West.

Media Contact

Logan Schumacher, MDA Communications

651-201-6193

Logan.Schumacher@state.mn.us