HRH Crown Princess Victoria visits Bangladesh with Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell

SWEDEN, March 12 - The visit to Bangladesh will take place on 18–21 March on the occasion of HRH The Crown Princess’s role as Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). UNDP Assistant Secretary General Ulrika Modéer will also take part.

The purpose of the visit is to get a glimpse of the journey of development that Bangladesh has made. It is also an opportunity to study progress and ongoing challenges in the implementation of the SDGs, focusing on climate, gender equality, the green and digital transition and the role of the business sector.

“Sweden and Bangladesh’s partnership goes back more than 50 years and consists of long-term development cooperation and extensive trade. Bangladesh has made an impressive development journey in recent years and is expected to transition from a low-income country to a middle-income country in 2026. The business sector, including Swedish companies, plays an important role in promoting the green and digital transition, which contributes significantly to job creation and sustainable growth,” says Mr Forssell.

The programme includes meetings with government representatives, entrepreneurs, organisations and development partners, and participation in events focused on the business sector’s role in promoting the green and digital transition. A series of field visits will centre around themes such as climate adaptation, digitalisation and local solutions. The participants will also visit the biggest refugee camp in the world, Cox’s Bazar, which primarily hosts Rohingya refugees.