RUSSIA, March 12 - Mikhail Mishustin: “The results must be palpable and understandable to the people, so that we have thousands of modern schools, kindergartens and sports facilities, that we renovate many cultural and higher education establishments, modernise the housing and utilities sector and upgrade public transport.”

Mikhail Mishustin holds strategic session on extending national projects until 2030

Mikhail Mishustin’s opening remarks:

Good afternoon, colleagues.

In his Address to the Federal Assembly, the President outlined a number of strategic objectives to be attained by 2030, including through the implementation of national projects. All of them are aimed at promoting the country’s development, improving the quality of people’s lives and strengthening the nation’s economic potential.

The projects we are implementing now have become key instruments in the Government’s operation, which has helped us achieve substantial results.

We used primarily the governance and monitoring system that has been established at all levels of executive authority, from municipalities to the federal centre.

The system was used to monitor over 3,000 indicators in real time and helped us react to challenges, set a timeframe for the implementation of national projects and promptly adjust our activities in case of shortcomings, including based on feedback from businesses and our citizens, as the President always pointed out.

Thanks to this system, we can report a high level of achieving the planned parameters, which is actually approaching 100 percent. The situation with the implementation of state programmes and strategic initiatives is the same. As a result, we kept up with the schedule of advancing towards our national goals set by the President for the end of last year.

