Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,688 in the last 365 days.

Broadway Theatre Project Welcomes Michael Orland to This Summer's "Shaping The Artist" Artistic Training Intensive

Broadway Theatre Project

Broadway Theatre Project flyer

Having an opportunity to work with Michael Orland is priceless," says McWaters. "He's the guru, the most amazing vocal coach and he has worked with some of the greatest singing stars today.”
— Debra McWaters Co-Artistic Director of Broadway Theatre Project
SARASOTA, FLORIDA, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- President and Co-Artistic Director of Broadway Theatre Project, Debra McWaters, is excited to announce the return of Michael Orland to this year's summer intensive program.

Guest artist Michael Orland is a celebrated Pianist, Arranger, Composer, Vocal coach and maestro to the stars. Orland will be working with the Broadway Theatre Project apprentices and create an "Open Mic Night" for them to perform.

"Having an opportunity to work with Michael Orland is priceless," says McWaters. "He's the guru, the most amazing vocal coach and he has worked with some of the greatest singing stars today."

Michael Orland is thrilled to have been a part of the mega-hit American Idol for 16 seasons as the Pianist arranger, Vocal Coach, and Associate Musical Director on both FOX and ABC.

In addition to playing and conducting for many celebrities including Kristin Bell, Erich Bergen, Sabrina Carpenter, Lynda Carter, Kristen Chenoweth, Ariana Grande, Tony award winner Debbie Gravitte, Jennifer Holiday, Roslyn Kind, Barry Manilow, Maureen McGovern, Katherine McPhee, Idina Menzel and the late Wayland Flowers & Madame, Michael played for the hit shows FORBIDDEN BROADWAY, RUTHLESS!, and WHEN PIGS FLY in Los Angeles.

Broadway Theatre Project's "Shaping the Artist" will be held June 19th-June 29th at the University of South Florida College of the Arts. The prestigious training project will give 12 select students an opportunity to work 10 days and evenings with accomplished performers/creatives and casting directors toward the development of individual artistry and creativity at an elevated level of technique.



The Broadway Theatre Project is a musical theatre training program held on the campus of the University of South Florida, USA for high school and college aged students who want to hone their skills in musical theatre. Playbill refers to Broadway Theatre Project as "the world's most prestigious musical theatre training program for high school and college students." BTP was co-founded in 1991 by Tony Award winning Dancer, Choreographer and Director Ann Reinking and her associate , President and BTP Co-Artistic Director, Debra McWaters.

For more information visit www.Broadwaytheatreproject.com or call 877-275-7050

Leslie LaGuardia
LaGuardia Media and Public Relations
+1 518-533-8360
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Broadway Theatre Project Welcomes Michael Orland to This Summer's "Shaping The Artist" Artistic Training Intensive

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more