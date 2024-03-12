Flower Turbines Investment Reservation Bonus Closes Today
This shows how each turbine produces more energy as another turbine is clustered. 5 Flower Turbines together produce 228% more power than 5 separate turbines.
Flower Turbines Investment Reservation Bonus Closes Today; Time Sensitive AnnouncementLUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The opportunity for bonus shares for reservations for Flower Turbines' upcoming RegCF equity crowdfunding round closes today, March 12, 2024 at 5 PM PST (1700 Pacific time). There will then be a blackout period until 1000 AM Pacific Time on March 13, 2024, when the next round launches. Two earlier RegCF rounds were sold out.
Investors can receive a 10% bonus by going to https://www.startengine.com/offering/flowerturbines
Flower Turbines is a US company with an important branch in the EU that has the goal of making small wind as powerful a force in renewable energy as solar by using its multiple patents to create a wind turbine that meets all the needs of urban and suburban environments. It combines aerodynamic innovations with beautiful design, low noise, and bird friendliness. Unlike other turbines, they make each other perform better when tightly packed together.
Technology being developed by Flower Turbines enables a new model in the small wind industry. Focused on creating beautiful, affordable, and efficient turbines for the urban/suburban market and tight spaces, it seeks to pave the way for the future of distributed energy, particularly with solar. Its “Cluster Effect” (whereby their turbines perform better when tightly packed together as opposed to the most common turbines which perform worse when tightly packed) could give them a key advantage to scaling farms of small wind turbines and harnessing the electricity they produce.
“We have the ambition to become a major global force in distributed energy,” said CEO Dr. Daniel Farb. “We believe we have the technology and enthusiasm to accomplish it. We are in the right industry at the right time. Incentives for an energy transition in most important areas of the world only add to our scaling up headwinds.”
Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:
-Flower Turbines has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips#
- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.
- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.
- A winner of the 2023 Yes San Francisco clean technology competition for top technologies to implement in San Francisco
Disclaimer: NO MONEY OR OTHER CONSIDERATION IS BEING SOLICITED, AND IF SENT IN RESPONSE, WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. NO OFFER TO BUY THE SECURITIES CAN BE ACCEPTED AND NO PART OF THE PURCHASE PRICE CAN BE RECEIVED UNTIL THE OFFERING STATEMENT IS FILED AND ONLY THROUGH AN INTERMEDIARY’S PLATFORM. AN INDICATION OF INTEREST INVOLVES NO OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND. "RESERVING" SECURITIES IS SIMPLY AN INDICATION OF INTEREST.
Support US
Flower Turbines
+1 806-318-1116
support.us@flowerturbines.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Flower Turbines Brand Video