Trout stocking in northeast Iowa streams starts April 1

The popular trout stream stocking season starts on April 1. Find a list of stocked trout streams on the DNR trout stream map or the DNR trout fishing webpage .

The DNR Trout Program offers Iowa anglers a variety of trout fishing opportunities, including catchable stockings, fingerling stockings, wild trout, streams with restrictive regulations, easy universal access areas and remote streams with difficult access.

About 320,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout and 30,000 fingerling brook trout will be stocked into hundreds of miles of northeast Iowa streams from the beginning of April through the end of October. Funding to support the trout stocking program comes from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses and trout fees. About 50,000 Iowans and 7,000 nonresidents go trout fishing in Iowa each year.

Iowa’s trout streams are open year-round and meander through some of the most scenic areas of the state. Get the most out of your trout fishing trip with information about each stream's location, qualities, and other fun facts on the Iowa trout streams webpage.