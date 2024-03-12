Submit Release
Gull Point State Park lodge and shelter to open for 2024

OKOBOJI – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is opening the Gull Point State Park lodge and shelter for reservations, starting March 20. The facilities were initially closed for the 2024 season due to a planned renovation project, including upgrades to roads and campsite infrastructure. That project is on hold due to construction delays. 

The lodge and shelter can be reserved beginning at 9 a.m. on March 20 on the DNR’s reservation site at iowastateparks.reserveamerica.com.  

For more information, contact the Gull Point Park Office at (712) 337-3211.

Gull Point State Park lodge and shelter to open for 2024

