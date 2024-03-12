McIntosh Woods State Park to install new docks

VENTURA – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be installing four new docks at McIntosh Woods State Park this spring, providing boaters improved access for the upcoming recreation season. Installation is expected to be completed by the end of April.

“We are very excited to provide visitors with new, stronger docks that will be more resilient to the strong wind and wave actions of Clear Lake,” said Northeast Iowa district park supervisor Detra Dettmann.

With the early warm temperatures in Iowa, boaters are anxious to get on the water, according to DNR park staff who are fielding questions from the public.

“We are asking boaters to be patient,” Dettmann said. “The new docks are arriving on site in late March, and our crews need about a month to install them, depending on the weather.”

In the meantime, Dettman encourages boaters to use the dock at The Ritz for lake access.

For more information contact Detra Dettmann, at Detra.Dettmann@dnr.iowa.gov; or (563) 608-4597.