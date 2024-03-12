DNR to host public meeting on Fort Atkinson Preserve historic fort

FORT ATKINSON-- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host an open house on March 22, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Fort Atkinson State Preserve​, 303 2nd Street, ​Fort Atkinson, to discuss upcoming repairs to several of the historic structures at the preserve. The open house will begin with a short presentation, with DNR staff on hand to answer questions. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Fort Atkinson Community Center​ at 303 3rd Street NW, Fort Atkinson.

Fort Atkinson is a nationally significant military post from the 1840s now managed by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources as a state preserve. The historic site includes several original buildings such as barracks and a gunpowder house, along with archaeologically significant artifacts. The upcoming repairs are funded in part through a grant from the National Park Service Save America’s Treasures program and donations from the Friends of Fort Atkinson.

For more information, or questions about the open house, contact Detra Dettmann, Detra.Dettmann@dnr.iowa.gov; or (563) 608-4597.