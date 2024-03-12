Jonas Brothers to Headline the Illinois State Fair Grandstand

SPRINGFIELD, IL - Jonas Brothers, one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, are performing at Thurs., Aug. 15. - Jonas Brothers, one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, are performing at the Illinois State Fair on





With album sales over 20 million and counting, two GRAMMY award nominations, and 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, the trio recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.





Their smash hit, "Sucker," was the longest running #1 pop airplay single of 2019, and their worldwide tour sold 1.2 million tickets.





"Jonas Brothers are pop icons," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "They have more hits than they can squeeze into one performance, and we can't wait to see Kevin, Joe and Nick take the stage in Springfield."





Beyond their record-breaking music career, the Jonas Brothers have also successfully launched into television, film and other business ventures.





Ticket sales for Jonas Brothers go on sale March 16 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster . Tickets for all other announced show are on sale via Ticketmaster.





Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150





*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.



