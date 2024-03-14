Morehouse Presents Free Webinar on Optimizing Universal Calibrating Machines
YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gain the confidence and expertise to optimize your Universal Calibrating Machines and achieve superior accuracy in force-measuring processes during Morehouse Instrument Company’s no-charge webinar, "Optimizing Universal Calibrating Machines,” set for April 11th, at 10 a.m. (EST).
The comprehensive 90-minute webinar will enhance attendee’s understanding and skill in using Universal Calibrating Machines. Participants will explore the critical aspects of what makes a force machine effective. Led by Henry Zumbrun, Morehouse Instrument Company president, the webinar will explore common challenges in calibrating force-measuring instruments, introduce adapters that help reduce errors, and reveal strategies to achieve the best uncertainty results. The webinar concludes with a Q&A session with experts and is ideal for seasoned professionals or those new to force calibration.
This is one of many free webinars Morehouse Instrument Company hosts yearly. Register for the free session here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8360737431464565333
Companies worldwide rely on Morehouse for accuracy and speed. The company turns around equipment in 7-10 business days so customers can return to work quickly, saving them money.
The York, PA-based company provides force and torque measurement products and services worldwide.
About Morehouse Instrument Company
Morehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, offers measurement uncertainties 10-50 times lower than the competition.
Morehouse helps commercial labs, government labs, and other organizations lower their measurement risk by lowering equipment uncertainties for torque and force measurement. Contact Morehouse at info@mhforce.com or www.mhforce.com
Steven Infanti
