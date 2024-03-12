InventionHome® Inventor Creates Mechanism to Prevent Excessive Fluid Leaks from a Malfunctioning Hydraulic Cylinder
EINPresswire.com/ -- Zack E. of Fall River, KS is the creator of the Cylinder Diaper, a device used to hold an oil absorbent cloth in place on a hydraulic cylinder to catch residual oil from a leaking seal. The product comes as a kit with hose clamps and a preformed strip of lightweight poly sheet that would be cut to length to account for different sized cylinders.
Once cut to length, it is wrapped around the cylinder where the shaft exits the barrel. An oil absorbent mat is then rolled up and placed around the shaft, and the hose clamp is tightened. A second variation may also be available as a donut-shaped mechanism, cut out and formed on both sides that wraps around the bottom and the top. The product holds the oil absorbing mat or cloth in place and allows the equipment to remain operational until a repair is scheduled.
People operating hydraulic equipment will inevitably experience malfunctioning and fluid leaks over time. If the operator encounters a hydraulic cylinder leak, it's crucial to address the issue promptly to prevent further damage, potential safety hazards, and loss of hydraulic fluid. The severity of the leak must be determined to maintain optimal workplace safety. If the leak is minor, the system may only require tightening or replacing a fitting, while a major leak might necessitate more extensive repairs. Minor leaks can still lead to downtime until the hydraulics are fixed. The Cylinder Diaper is a versatile product designed to prevent this downtime due to minor leaks and maintain functionality until a task is completed.
Zack filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Cylinder Diaper product.
Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Cylinder Diaper can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
