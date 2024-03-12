NBAA Announces Recipients of 2024 Schedulers & Dispatchers Scholarship Awards

Contacts: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Fort Worth, TX, March 12, 2024 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and its Schedulers & Dispatchers (S&D) Committee today announced that $37,500 in scholarship funds will be awarded to individuals seeking to advance their aviation careers through continuing education. These individuals were recognized during the 2024 NBAA Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference (SDC2024), taking place March 12-14 in Fort Worth, TX.

AC-U-KWIK, Atlantic Aviation, Lane Aviation, Manny Aviation, NBAA, Signature Flight Support, SkyPlan, Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc. and Veryon donated funding toward the awards this year.

The following are the recipients of the 2024 NBAA S&D monetary awards:

Alex Beebe

Stephanie Vargas

Danielle Calnin

Natasha Perkerwicz

Luz Shao ling Gaytan Ang

Traci Wolfe

Florie Leung

Jason Fink

Priscilla Williams

NBAA’s S&D Committee offers scholarships through two separate but related programs that specifically promote professional and career development for business aviation schedulers and dispatchers.

Through the S&D Scholarship Program, the committee offers cash grants, which can be used for a variety of professional development initiatives. Since 1997, more than $800,000 has been awarded through this program.

A separate S&D Training Scholarship Program, launched in 2004, offers opportunities for scholarship recipients to gain access to hands-on teaching initiatives.

NBAA offers several scholarships to promote professional development and business aviation careers. For more information about NBAA scholarships, contact NBAA Senior Manager, Professional Development Molly Hitch at mhitch@nbaa.org or visit www.nbaa.org/scholarships.

For information about NBAA’s Schedulers & Dispatchers Committee, contact NBAA Director, Certification Tyler Austin at taustin@nbaa.org.

Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful.

