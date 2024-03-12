NBAA Announces Recipients of 2024 Schedulers & Dispatchers Training Scholarships

Contacts: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Molly Hitch, 202-783-9353, scholarships@nbaa.org

Fort Worth, TX, March 12, 2024 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and its Schedulers & Dispatchers (S&D) Committee today announced the recipients of the 2024 Schedulers & Dispatchers Training Scholarship. These individuals will be recognized during the 2024 NBAA Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference (SDC2024), taking place March 12-14 in Fort Worth, TX.

These training awards, given in conjunction with annual sponsors, promote the career development of current and aspiring schedulers and dispatchers. The 2024 donors include:

Academy College

Beyond and Above Corporate Flight Attendant Training Academy

Corporate Aviation Solutions, LLC.

FlightSafety International

Jeppesen

King Schools

LD Aviation/Business Aviation Collective

Medaire, Inc.

NBAA

Scott International, LLC.

ServiceElements International, Inc.

Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc.

The following are the recipients of 2024 NBAA S&D Training Scholarships:

Gabriela Gonzalez

Premila Luchun

Andrea Serna

Gilberto Perez Lopez

Christina Riley

Vontre Curry

Jorge Roberto Lopez

Clara Schutzman

Timothee Haguma

Sophia Luna

Paul J. Samuel

Marcos Nava Zarazua

Melisa Popp

Christopher Edwards

NBAA’s S&D Committee offers scholarships through two separate but related programs that specifically promote professional and career development for business aviation schedulers and dispatchers.

The S&D Training Scholarship Program, launched in 2004, offers opportunities for scholarship recipients to gain access to hands-on teaching initiatives. Through a separate S&D Scholarship Program, the committee offers cash grants, which can be used for a variety of professional development initiatives. Since 1997, more than $800,000 has been awarded to current and aspiring schedulers and dispatchers through this program.

NBAA offers several scholarships to promote professional development and business aviation careers. For more information about NBAA scholarships, contact NBAA Senior Manager, Professional Development Molly Hitch at mhitch@nbaa.org or visit www.nbaa.org/scholarships.

For information about NBAA’s Schedulers & Dispatchers Committee, contact NBAA Director, Certification Tyler Austin at taustin@nbaa.org.

# # #

Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful. The association represents more than 10,000 company and professional members and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world’s largest civil aviation trade show. Learn more about NBAA at nbaa.org.

