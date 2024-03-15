Austin, TX - Hack Your Health 2024 Unveils Expert Panel on Optimal Vitality
Austin, TX - Hack Your Health 2024 Unveils Expert Panel on Optimal VitalityAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hack Your Health 2024, the premier gathering of wellness enthusiasts, is delighted to announce a compelling new panel dedicated to exploring the topic of optimal vitality. This panel brings together a diverse group of experts at the forefront of health and wellness to share their insights and experiences with attendees.
The esteemed panelists include:
Shawn Wells - Celebrated as “The World’s Greatest Formulator” in the supplement industry, Shawn Wells is a seasoned nutritional biochemist with over two decades of experience. Armed with a Master’s in Nutritional Biochemistry from UNC Chapel Hill, Shawn has formulated over 700 global products and holds patents for 20 novel ingredients.
Luke Storey - A leading voice in personal development, spirituality, and cutting-edge health innovations, Luke Storey shares unfiltered insights and thoughtful analysis from extensive research and immersion in diverse spiritual and healing modalities. As a speaker, author, and podcast host, Luke illuminates a path to deeper meaning, emotional freedom, and physical vitality.
Josh Trent - Founder of Wellness Force Media and host of the Wellness + Wisdom Podcast, Josh Trent has dedicated over 20 years to exploring the physical and emotional intelligence necessary for humans to thrive in the modern world. Through podcasts, programs, and a global community, Wellness Force Media aims to empower individuals to optimize their potential and live well.
Daniel Solomons - Transitioning from a career in investment banking to pursue his vision of redefining energy solutions, Daniel Solomons co-founded Update®, a pioneering venture in the beverage industry. Serving as CEO and co-founder, Daniel led the creation of Update®, the world’s first caffeine-free energy drink featuring the unique ingredient, Paraxanthine.
Kris Gethin - A luminary in fitness and wellness, Kris Gethin is a Natural Pro Bodybuilder, IRONMAN Triathlete, Ultramarathoner, and accomplished Personal Trainer. As the co-founder of Kris Gethin Gyms Franchise and former co-founder of Kaged Supplements, Kris has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in both athleticism and entrepreneurial ventures.
The panel promises to provide attendees with invaluable insights and strategies for achieving optimal vitality in their lives. Attendees can expect a dynamic discussion covering various aspects of health and wellness, from nutrition and supplementation to mindset and holistic well-being.
Hack Your Health 2024 invites all wellness enthusiasts to join this enlightening panel discussion and explore the possibilities for enhancing vitality and well-being. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from some of the most respected voices in the industry.
For more information about Hack Your Health 2024 and to reserve your tickets, www.hackyourhealth.com
