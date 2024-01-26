Hack Your Health Announces Distinguished Emcees To Lead the 2024 Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hack Your Health, the premier event in the field of nutrition, biohacking and health optimization, is thrilled to announce the emcees who will guide and inspire attendees at this year's conference. These emcees bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the fields of biohacking, podcasting, nutrition, and mental health, making them the perfect hosts for this groundbreaking event.
Steven Klein: Unlocking the Secrets to Optimal Health
Steven Klein is renowned for his journey towards optimal health and wellness. Following a life-altering experience involving a car accident on an interstate highway, Steven embarked on a dedicated path to achieve the pinnacle of well-being. Over the course of approximately 12 years, he delved deep into the realm of biohacking, driven by a fervent desire to disseminate scientifically-backed approaches aimed at addressing the underlying causes of ailments and enhancing overall well-being. His innate ability to connect people, often earning him the moniker “Superkonnector,” played a pivotal role in the extraordinary series of events that led to an invitation to a biohacking event in 2015, among numerous other remarkable experiences. This convergence of events eventually gave rise to the term “Stevendipity.”
Adam Schaeuble: Podcasting Business Expert
Adam Schaeuble is a full-time podcaster, podcasting business consultant, and the host of the top-ranked podcast Podcasting Business School. Adam utilizes his three-phase Podcasting Business Accelerator process to help coaches, consultants, and service providers leverage podcasting to generate a 6-figure income stream while subtracting at least ONE day from their work week. His expertise in the world of podcasting is sure to provide valuable insights for our attendees.
Renee Belz: A Holistic Approach to Nutrition
Certified Nutritional Consultant and Holistic Lifestyle Coach with a Master’s degree in Nutrition, Renee Belz, is set to inspire our audience with her deep knowledge of nutrition. Co-hosting the Biohacker Babes podcast with her sister, Renee's journey began after years of struggling with her own health issues, leading her to understand that there isn't a "one size fits all" approach to health optimization. Her passion lies in helping clients achieve optimal health by crafting personalized health plans tailored to their bio-individual needs.
Lauren Sambataro: Metabolic and Mental Health Coach Extraordinaire
Lauren Sambataro, a Metabolic and Mental Health Coach with 16 years of experience, will also be among our esteemed emcees. As a Functional Diagnostic Nutrition Practitioner, CHEK Integrated Movement Sciences and Holistic Lifestyle Coach, and Functional Mental Health Practitioner, Lauren supports her clients through the lens of biochemical individuality, curating unique individualized blueprints for transcending wellness goals. Her extensive expertise in diagnostic testing & quantification practices, body mapping, and deep listening practices is sure to provide attendees with actionable insights for lasting, transformative change.
The event organizer, Robin Switzer, shared: "Hack Your Health is thrilled to have such distinguished emcees leading this year's event. With their collective expertise, attendees can expect a conference filled with cutting-edge insights and inspiration to take control of their health and well-being".
To learn more about Hack Your Health 2024 and to register for the MUST_ATTEND event, please visit www.hackyourhealth.com
Robin Switzer
Steven Klein: Unlocking the Secrets to Optimal Health
Steven Klein is renowned for his journey towards optimal health and wellness. Following a life-altering experience involving a car accident on an interstate highway, Steven embarked on a dedicated path to achieve the pinnacle of well-being. Over the course of approximately 12 years, he delved deep into the realm of biohacking, driven by a fervent desire to disseminate scientifically-backed approaches aimed at addressing the underlying causes of ailments and enhancing overall well-being. His innate ability to connect people, often earning him the moniker “Superkonnector,” played a pivotal role in the extraordinary series of events that led to an invitation to a biohacking event in 2015, among numerous other remarkable experiences. This convergence of events eventually gave rise to the term “Stevendipity.”
Adam Schaeuble: Podcasting Business Expert
Adam Schaeuble is a full-time podcaster, podcasting business consultant, and the host of the top-ranked podcast Podcasting Business School. Adam utilizes his three-phase Podcasting Business Accelerator process to help coaches, consultants, and service providers leverage podcasting to generate a 6-figure income stream while subtracting at least ONE day from their work week. His expertise in the world of podcasting is sure to provide valuable insights for our attendees.
Renee Belz: A Holistic Approach to Nutrition
Certified Nutritional Consultant and Holistic Lifestyle Coach with a Master’s degree in Nutrition, Renee Belz, is set to inspire our audience with her deep knowledge of nutrition. Co-hosting the Biohacker Babes podcast with her sister, Renee's journey began after years of struggling with her own health issues, leading her to understand that there isn't a "one size fits all" approach to health optimization. Her passion lies in helping clients achieve optimal health by crafting personalized health plans tailored to their bio-individual needs.
Lauren Sambataro: Metabolic and Mental Health Coach Extraordinaire
Lauren Sambataro, a Metabolic and Mental Health Coach with 16 years of experience, will also be among our esteemed emcees. As a Functional Diagnostic Nutrition Practitioner, CHEK Integrated Movement Sciences and Holistic Lifestyle Coach, and Functional Mental Health Practitioner, Lauren supports her clients through the lens of biochemical individuality, curating unique individualized blueprints for transcending wellness goals. Her extensive expertise in diagnostic testing & quantification practices, body mapping, and deep listening practices is sure to provide attendees with actionable insights for lasting, transformative change.
The event organizer, Robin Switzer, shared: "Hack Your Health is thrilled to have such distinguished emcees leading this year's event. With their collective expertise, attendees can expect a conference filled with cutting-edge insights and inspiration to take control of their health and well-being".
To learn more about Hack Your Health 2024 and to register for the MUST_ATTEND event, please visit www.hackyourhealth.com
Robin Switzer
Q1 Productions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube