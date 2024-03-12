Log-hub AG to Showcase Global Supply Chain Optimization Solutions at LogiMAT 2024

Log-hub's representatives will be at LogiMat Stuttgart, stand EO61F East Entrance, to meet and discuss how their solutions can address specific challenges.

SCHINDELLEGI, SWITZERLAND, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Log-hub AG, a leading provider of global supply chain optimization solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming LogiMAT - International Trade Show for Intralogistics Solutions and Process Management, scheduled to take place in Stuttgart from March 19 to 21, 2024. Log-hub will exhibit at the joint stand for start-ups EO61F at East Entrance.

Log-hub AG specializes in global supply chain optimization and boasts a diverse portfolio that includes Supply Chain Apps and a Network Design Simulator. With a focus on innovation and technology, Log-hub offers over 30 AI-powered Supply Chain Apps tailored for logistics, manufacturing, retail, FMCG, and consultancy businesses. These apps are designed to streamline workflows, provide advanced visualization, and deliver tangible cost savings by eliminating hidden inefficiencies within supply chain networks.

In addition to its Supply Chain Apps, Log-hub provides comprehensive Data, Analytics, and AI Consulting, along with Shared Service Center services. This holistic approach empowers companies to undertake intricate projects, leveraging data, advanced analytics, and AI solutions to generate tangible business value.

"We are thrilled to be part of LogiMAT 2024 and to showcase our cutting-edge solutions for global supply chain optimization," said Jan Sigmund, CEO at Log-hub AG. "Our AI-powered Supply Chain Apps are designed to empower businesses across various industries to achieve operational excellence and drive tangible cost savings."

LogiMAT serves as a premier platform for international exhibitors to present cutting-edge technologies, products, systems, and solutions aimed at enhancing efficiency, streamlining processes, and reducing costs within in-company logistics processes. The event covers a comprehensive range of themes in the sector, spanning from procurement to production and deliveries.

Log-hub invites attendees, exhibitors, and industry professionals to connect and explore collaboration opportunities during the LogiMAT event. Representatives from Log-hub AG will be available for meetings to discuss how their solutions can address specific challenges and contribute to the success of logistics and supply chain operations.

To schedule a meeting with Log-hub AG during LogiMAT 2024, please reach out to Log-hub at info@log-hub.com or visit stand EO61F at East Entrance during the event.

For more information about Log-hub AG and its solutions, please visit www.log-hub.com.