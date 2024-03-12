Belfast Alternative Ed Program Partners with Local Paper for Student Mentorship Experience

(Pictured: Emma Witham, a student at BCOPE, RSU 71’s alternative high school program)

Belfast Community Outreach Program in Education is RSU 71’s alternative high school program, which was funded by a grant from the Office of Substance in 1990.

The program began in a small rental space down the street from Belfast Area High School. In 2002, the district built the program their own building, which was designed by students. The campus includes a 4000 square foot building equipped with four classrooms, a full kitchen, a band room, an organic garden and a greenhouse. The program currently serves 33 students 16 of which have a parent or sibling who has attended there.

“Over the years, we have worked with many community partners,” said Helen M. Scipione, BCOPE Teaching Principal. “One of our most recent partnerships is with Village Soup, The Republican Journal, which is our local weekly newspaper. The editor, Jim Leonard, did an article on BCOPE last year and he was so impressed with what he experienced, he offered to mentor a student reporter. We quickly took him up on his offer.”

Emma Witham, one of BCOPE’s current students is a gifted writer and she accepted the challenge. Emma’s mother, Krystal, and her sister, Abby both graduated from BCOPE. Her twin sister, Ava, also attends BCOPE now.

Emma recently had her first article published and it is not only the history of BCOPE, it is her experiences with alternative learning.

“We are extremely proud of Emma and BCOPE and we’d like to share it with you,” said Scipione.

In Emma’s words, “I have been honored for who I am at BCOPE and it’s an experience I’ve never had before. I am extremely grateful for BCOPE.”

Read the full article here in the Village Soup.

“I can honestly say that we are eternally grateful for our community of learners that spans 34 years,” added Scipione.

