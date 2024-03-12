Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame Announces Inaugural Induction Ceremony
Two-Days of Music, Education and Fun April 19 – 20, 2024BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Boston) Some of the most notable names in folk, Americana, and roots music history and their family members will attend the inaugural induction ceremony at the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF), Boston’s living music museum, inside the Boch Center Wang Theatre. Set for April 19 and 20, the Induction Ceremony weekend will include award presentations, live performances, tours, podcasts, interviews and more celebrating folk, Americana, and roots music. The events are not open to the public.
Beginning on Friday evening with a private dinner and never-before experienced performances, the esteemed group of inductees, family members, musicians and industry professionals will come together to honor extraordinary artists in the Solo Legacy Artist, Solo Living Artist, Duo or Group of Musicians and Non-Performer categories.
Saturday afternoon, artists and their family members will tour FARHOF, participate in interviews, record podcasts and explore various exhibits and artifacts throughout the historic Wang Theatre. Saturday evening’s Ceremony will include performances from musical legends representing the genres as well as contemporary artists that are defining what folk, Americana, and roots are today. First-time collaborations will honor the songs and performers that have influenced generations of artists and music-enthusiasts.
According to Joe Spaulding, President and CEO of the Boch Center and Founder of FARHOF, music created by the purveyors of folk, Americana, and roots music has brought smiles to our faces and tears to our eyes. Their songs have kept the stories of our shared history alive.
“This is a celebration of these artists’ enduring legacies and an opportunity to inspire and nurture musicians of today and tomorrow. It will be an unforgettable weekend for inductees and their family members,” said Spaulding, President and CEO of the Boch Center and Founder of FARHOF. “For many of our guests, this will be the first time meeting one another, as inductees and family members gather to share stories and celebrate the profound impact our honorees have had on music and society. I believe the arts and music are the foundations of a civilized society and many in this inaugural class have dedicated their careers to activism and social justice.”
The inaugural class includes:
Solo Legacy Artist – A solo legacy artist is a performer whose initial impact on the genre was at least 45 years prior to the year of Induction.
• Lead Belly
• Oscar Brand
• Johnny Cash
• Woody Guthrie
• Richie Havens
• Gordon Lightfoot
• Odetta
• John Prine
• Jean Ritchie
• Pete Seeger
• Josh White
Solo Living Artist – A solo living artist is a contemporary performer whose initial impact on the genre was at least 25 years prior to the year of Induction.
• Joan Baez
• Ramblin’ Jack Elliott
• Emmylou Harris
• Taj Mahal
• Joni Mitchell
• Willie Nelson
• Bonnie Raitt
• Mavis Staples
• James Taylor
Duo or Group of Musicians – The Duo or Group of Musicians are performers whose initial impact on the genre was at least 25 years prior to the year of Induction.
• Peter, Paul & Mary
• The Band
• The Byrds
• The Weavers
Non-Performer – The Non-Performers category includes supporting musicians, songwriters, managers, publishers, historians, producers, etc.
• Albert Grossman (Former manager to many musicians in the folk music scene.)
• Betsy Siggins (Founding member of the Club 47 venue now Passim in Boston; assisted in creating the Festival of American Folklife and founder of the New England Folk Music Archives/Folk New England.)
• George Wein (Jazz promoter, pianist and producer as well as founder of Newport Jazz Festival; co-founder of the Newport Folk Festival and instrumental in the founding of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.)
Paul Robeson Artist/Activist Award – Non-performing industry professional who has had a major influence on the social justice that has impacted culture. This award is dedicated to those with the same integrity as Paul Robeson, the epitome of the 20th-century Renaissance man. He was an exceptional athlete, actor, singer, cultural scholar, author and political activist. Today, more than one hundred years after his birth, Robeson is just beginning to receive the credit he is due.
• Frank Hamilton – (American folk musician, member of The Weavers and co-founder of Old Town School of Folk Music.)
The Folk America Roots Hall of Fame is a cultural and education initiative of the Boch Center located inside the Wang Theatre at 270 Tremont St. Boston, Massachusetts. Curated by The Museum Collective, FARHOF is geared to music lovers of all ages, providing educational offerings to ensure legacies are honored and new musical traditions are nurtured for generations to come. These genres of music have historically provided an outlet for individuals of all races and backgrounds, and from every corner of the United States to express their joys, sorrows, and experiences.
Through exhibits, lectures, concerts, educational programming and more, Boston’s new cultural destination continues to advance its mission and vision for people of all ages. Recent and current exhibits include Bruce Springsteen: Portraits of an American Music Icon; Legends of Folk, Americana, Roots Music; Arlo Guthrie: Native Son; Life in Six Strings; Don't Think Twice: The Daniel Kramer Photographs of Bob Dylan, 1964-65; Boston: A Music Town; The Wang Theatre: A Century of Great Music; historic artifacts from David Bieber Archives and the Cultural Heroes sculptures on loan from Alan LeQuire Galleries in Nashville, TN.
For updates, information about tours and upcoming events and exhibits please more visit www.FARHOF.org.
Be sure to follow FARHOF on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame:
In 2019, the Boch Center expanded its educational programming and launched the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF), Boston’s living music museum which celebrates the lifeblood of America’s musical and cultural heritage. Folk music provides an outlet for individuals of all races and backgrounds to express their highest joys and deepest sorrows.
FARHOF is dedicated to honoring the past, celebrating the present and nurturing the future of Folk, Americana Roots musicians. By learning from the past, the Boch Center and FARHOF hope to influence meaningful conversations today.
Housed in the Wang Theatre, FARHOF celebrates Folk, Americana and Roots music through displays, memorabilia, artifacts, events, lectures, exhibits, concerts, and educational programs.
About the Boch Center:
The Boch Center is one of the nation’s leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England’s largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.
Located in Boston’s historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston’s arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.
About the Museum Collective:
The Museum Collective is a consortium of music museum professionals that creates special exhibitions and programs for museums and cultural institutions around the country and Europe. The partners in the Collective have collaborated on a variety of exhibits over the past decade, including a recent exhibit Woody Guthrie: People Are the Song debuting in 2022 at the Morgan Library in New York City. As partners in the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame, the Museum Collective has curated and installed multiple exhibits within the historic Wang Theatre, featuring a variety of artists.
Adam Klein
CK Communications Group Inc
+1 617 504 6156
email us here