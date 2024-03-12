MassDOT, MAPFRE Insurance Reminder: Don't Press Your Luck 

Don't just rely on the luck of the Irish this St. Patrick's Day. According to AAA, March is the number one month for incoming calls about potholes. It’s recommended you drive carefully and ensure that your tires are properly inflated and don't have significant wear.

The MassDOT Highway Assistance Program, sponsored by MAPFRE Insurance, is on patrol to assist with incidents year-round as different seasons come with their own roadway challenges. The welcome of spring flowers can come with another unwelcome sight: potholes. Potholes are defects and holes in the road caused by the expansion of freezing water through small cracks in the pavement. Springtime is the season of potholes and it’s a challenge to keep them patched with the temperature fluctuations that springtime in New England brings.

These small holes can cause damage to your tires and are risky to maneuver. Avoiding visible potholes when you can do so is the best move, so be aware that they can be typical during this time of year. Keep your speed under control to pass over potholes at a slow and constant rate of speed. Leave a greater distance between vehicles to increase your chance of seeing and avoiding pothole road damage. Also, beware of puddles that can hide a pothole; keep your steering straight and drive slow and steady through puddles.

If you are unlucky enough to damage your tire after driving over a pothole, have your tire checked by a professional. You could be experiencing a slow leak due to the damage. Now would be a great time to check your tire pressure to be sure you are riding with the best traction and inflation to avoid a time-consuming flat tire.

The MAPFRE Insurance-sponsored MassDOT Highway Assistance Program is on patrol to help all motorists, including motorcyclists, on the highways. Patrol operators monitor some of the state’s busiest highways around Metro Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Cape Cod (seasonal). The Highway Assistance Patrol covers 13 major state roadways and interstates, the Emergency Service Patrol covers the Mass Pike (I-90) from New York to Boston; and the Incident Response Operators cover the Metropolitan Highway System and tunnels. The Highway Assistance Patrol is in service Monday–Friday between the hours of 6 a.m.–10 a.m. and 3 p.m.–7 p.m. During holidays, there are extended routes in heavy traffic areas. On I-90, and in Boston’s tunnel system, assistance is provided 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.

Written by,

Your friends at MAPFRE Insurance