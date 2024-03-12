Squaretalk Teams Up With Mercatus Outsourcing

The companies join forces to empower decentralized BPO teams with cutting-edge communication services.

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squaretalk, a powerful turnkey contact center software for businesses of all sizes, proudly announces its strategic alliance with Mercatus Outsourcing, a BPO and IT service and solution provider with a global customer base in various industries.

Mercatus is now one of Squaretalk’s trusted BPO partners. Together, the companies aim to create significant opportunities for businesses that want to expand their market presence, maximize ROI and win new customers. This cooperation is especially beneficial for organizations with remote support teams, sales, marketing and IT help departments.

“Both Squaretalk and Mercatus Outsourcing are focused on delivering customer-centric, transparent and adaptive solutions. We’re excited to join forces in finding new ways to add value for our clients and facilitate their growth and business development“, said Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk.

Trayan Trayanov, Mercatus Founder and CEO, has equally high ambitions for the collaboration: “Mercatus Outsourcing and Squaretalk are poised to reshape the landscape of BPO Contact Centers and empower businesses with powerful cloud communication tools and cutting-edge solutions for decentralized teams”.

About Squaretalk:

Squaretalk is the highest-rated cloud contact center software provider that gives businesses of all sizes a competitive edge. It enables in-house or decentralized teams to support their current clients and easily reach new ones, improve communication efficiency, and significantly reduce costs and agent turnover. The Squaretalk platform is user-friendly, secure, and designed to meet unique requirements. Its seamless integration with 100+ business tools like Salesforce CTI, Zoho Phonebridge, Hubspot, Freshworks, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Gong.io, Match-trade, Slack, Teams, Dynamics CRM, Google Sheets, and more.

About Mercatus Outsourcing:

Mercatus Outsourcing is an international BPO & ITO service provider specializing in tailored outsourcing solutions. The company helps businesses streamline operations, drive growth, and achieve their strategic objectives by developing and implementing both outbound, inbound, sales, and marketing strategies. The Mercatus team brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge across various domains and is a third-party customer and technical solution provider for Ziff David, Acronis, Biologiworks, and more than 50 other companies.

