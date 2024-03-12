DAY OUT WITH THOMAS™: THOMAS THE TANK ENGINE ARRIVES IN THE TAMPA BAY AREA FRIDAY

Thomas at the Florida Railroad Museum Friends of Thomas

Thomas the Tank Engine arrives Friday at the Florida Railroad Museum to give rides to all of his friends.

PARRISH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine is coming to town FRIDAY and bringing a bubbly new spin to Day Out With Thomas events. For the first time ever Thomas & Friends will be celebrating the magic of bubbles with Day Out With Thomas: The Bubble Tour. The Bubble Tour will be stopping at the Florida Railroad Museum March 15-17 & 23-24, 2024.

Day Out With Thomas is a fun-filled family event that takes place at Heritage Railways across the country. Every ticket includes an interactive train ride with a life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine as well as access to a full day of activities for all to enjoy, including live entertainment, photo ops with Sir Topham Hatt, lawn games, and shopping at the pop-up gift shop for exclusive Thomas swag.

This year, Day Out With Thomas is celebrating bubbles. Guests can expect plenty of bubbly, family-friendly activities like bubble wands and plenty of bubble solution along with our bubble mecca . Even Thomas will be getting in on the fun, as fans can snap photos with Thomas, who will be adorned with bubbles. With plenty of activities for everyone, guests are encouraged to invite family and friends to create new memories that are certain to last a lifetime. This celebration of bubbles is not to be missed.

WHAT: Day Out With Thomas: The Bubble Tour highlights include:

• Friends and families will take an approximate 20-minute train ride featuring a talking Thomas the Tank Engine locomotive.

• Activities and entertainment featuring:

o A bubble blowing zone and bubble bouncer-ball racing

o Bubble activities in the Bubble Zone

o Play with Thomas & Friends toys then pick out a temporary tattoo in the Play Pod

o Photo opportunities throughout the event, including with Thomas himself.

o An activity sheet that will guide guests through the event experience highlighting the four key station stops to visit for a free giveaway

o Live entertainment including Marty the Magician

o Outdoor activities like an inflateable train, bounce houses, a hayride, tire train rides, model railroad and much, much more.

o Say hello to Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway

• Pop-up gift shop on-site with exclusive Thomas & Friends products only available at Day Out With Thomas

• Food and drinks available on-site for purchase

WHEN: March 15-17 & 23-24

Select a designated train departure time when purchasing tickets at www.DayOutWithThomas.com

WHERE: Florida Railroad Museum

12210 83rd Street East

Parrish, FL 34219

Tickets for an unforgettable day at Day Out With Thomas: The Bubble Tour are on sale now, and are available at www.dayoutwiththomas.com. Ticket prices are $20 and up for ages 1 and up (service charges and fees may apply). Advanced tickets are suggested as prime ride times sell out. A very limited amount of tickets will be available for walk up sales.

For more information and directions, please contact the Florida Railroad Museum at 941.776.0906 and FRRM.org.

For more information about Thomas & Friends please visit: www.thomasandfriends.com, www.facebook.com/thomasandfriends and for bonus material and exclusive content www.youtube.com/user/thomasandfriends.

