Thomas the Tank Engine Arrives in Tampa Bay Area FRIDAY

Day Out With Thomas is at the Florida Railroad Museum March 10-12 & 18-19

PARRISH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas the Tank Engine is heading to the Florida Railroad Museum on March 10-12 and 18-19, 2023.

All Aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine is heading to the Tampa Bay area and bringing a colorful event to Day Out With Thomas. This year, Thomas & Friends will be celebrating the magic and beauty of color with The Color Tour. The tour will be stopping at the Florida Railroad Museum on March 10-12 and 18-19, 2023.

Day Out with Thomas is a fun-filled, family event taking place at Heritage Railways across the country. Every ticket includes a train ride with a life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine and a full day of activities for the whole family to enjoy. Guests will be able to enjoy live entertainment, photo ops with both Thomas and Sir Topham Hatt, lawn games, a pop-up gift shop with exclusive Thomas swag and much, much more.

This year, Day Out With Thomas is celebrating color. Guests can expect plenty of colorful, family-friendly activities such as coloring sheets, colorful bubbles and more. Even Thomas is getting in on the fun by wearing colorful paint splats to highlight the theme.



WHAT: Day Out With Thomas: The Color Tour highlights include:

• Friends and families will take a 20-minute interactive train ride featuring a talking Thomas the Tank Engine locomotive.

• Activities and entertainment featuring:

o Take advantage of photo ops, lawn games and more in the Color Corner

o Play with your favorite Thomas & Friends toys, pick out a temporary tattoo and more in the Play Pod

o Take a picture with Thomas the Tank Engine

o Use a digital Color Pass throughout the event

o Live magic and music

o Outdoor activities like a straw bale maze, hay ride, inflatables, and much much more

o Say hello to Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway

• Pop-up gift shop on-site with exclusive Thomas & Friends products only available at Day Out With Thomas

• Food and drinks available on-site for purchase

WHEN: March 10-12 and 18-19, 2023

Select your designated train departure time when purchasing tickets at www.FRRM.org

WHERE: Florida Railroad Museum

12210 83rd St. East

Parrish, Florida 34219 (Tampa Bay Area)

Tickets for Day Out With Thomas: The Color Tour are on sale now. Ticket prices are $18-$23 per person for ages 1 and up (service charges and fees may apply). Advanced tickets are required. A ticket is required to enter the event grounds. Visit www.frrm.org to purchase tickets.

For more information and directions contact Florida Railroad Museum at 941.776.0906 or www.frrm.org.

For more information about Thomas & Friends please visit: www.thomasandfriends.com, www.facebook.com/thomasandfriends and for bonus material and exclusive content www.youtube.com/user/thomasandfriends.

###

Day Out With Thomas Color Tour