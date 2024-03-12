FABIO STORCHI, FROM ROME, PRESENTS TO THE WORLD THE 'ITALIAN WAY OF DOING BUSINESS' AT FEDERMECCANICA HEADQUARTERS
EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Italian Way of Doing Economics' is the formula proposed by Cavaliere del Lavoro Fabio Storchi, which he made known during a recent visit to the headquarters of Federmeccanica in Rome, where he served as president from 2013 to 2017.
It can be called the 'Italian Way of Doing Economics'. A social science that integrates the values of 'Civil Economy,' and distinguishes itself from the capitalist economy dominant today.
'Returning to this place is a real thrill,' revealed Storchi, a signatory of the Metalworkers' Collective Agreement in 2016. Storchi was welcomed by the general manager, Stefano Franchi, one of the key players in the 2016 agreement.
A contract of renewal, both culturally and in terms of industrial relations in our country.
Federmeccanica, founded in 1971, now associates about 16,000 companies employing 800,000 people. The federation protects the interests of the Italian manufacturing-metalworking industry in the labor law field, and represents entrepreneurs in the sector vis-à-vis institutions.
The 2016 contract already contained the typical values of the civil economy, taking on a new vision of guarantee and solidarity, while valuing subjectivity and specificity at both the individual and individual company levels. The new agreement also knew how to incorporate the enormous transformations taking place, and the challenges related to economic and social sustainability. The new Italian model of economy is characterized by the person at the center and is based on the values of reciprocity, mutual benefit, co-responsibility, solidarity, and 'doing together.'
Enterprise is regarded as an asset of common interest. It is a heritage of fundamental principles that must be preserved and developed.
Civil economy was born in Naples, in 1753, as a graduate course in economics, taught by Antonio Genovesi, and has been revived by Professor Stefano Zamagni in recent years. Humans, even in factories, are constantly seeking personal and professional satisfaction, a flourishing of their talents. It is important to rediscover an industrial humanism that ensures social dignity, respect and appreciation for working people, so that they can achieve happiness even in the workplace, as Zamagni himself argues.
'We can only agree with this new current of economic thought,' said Stefano Franchi, 'which is now embodied in the acronym ESG. If sustainability is the value, competitiveness is the added value. Sustainability and competitiveness must always converge at every level.
Civil economy principles applied to our businesses can bring significant benefits and increased competitiveness, including in international markets. These are the founding values of our economy and our federative commitment'.
https://www.federmeccanica.it
