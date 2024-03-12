EFESO Management Consultants recognized for the 9th consecutive year for its Supply Chain expertise
For the 9th consecutive year, EFESO Management Consultants has been acknowledged for its outstanding supply chain expertise and performance.
Our expanded supply chain offerings now cover significantly more specialized areas, reflecting our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions to our clients.”PARIS, FRANCE, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 9th consecutive year, EFESO Management Consultants has been acknowledged for its outstanding supply chain expertise and performance by European Supply Chain Movement. EFESO was recognized for its expertise and proven track record in Supply Chain Management.
Since 2013, the Supply Chain Management (SCM) Subway map has been a benchmark for listing the top consulting firms in the European Supply Chain Management landscape, aiding companies in navigating the world of supply chain consultancy and IT, both figuratively and literally.
In the 2024 edition of the SCM Consulting Subway Map, EFESO Management Consultants has once again been positioned across all three levels of the ranking:
- Strategic supply chain:
o Supply Chain Strategy (including Product Portfolio Mgmt.)
o Supply Chain Network (Re)Design / Optimization
- Tactical supply chain:
o Distribution & logistics Management Optimization
o S&OP, Forecasting, Demand & Supply Planning
- Operational supply chain:
o Lean, Kaizen, Six Sigma & Process Optimization
o Inventory Management & Optimization
TSETINIS-EFESO, a part of EFESO Management Consultants, has also been recognized across all three levels of the ranking:
- Strategic supply chain:
o Supply Chain Strategy (including Product Portfolio Mgmt.)
o Tax Alignment & Supply Chain Finance
- Tactical supply chain:
o Working Capital & Cash-to-Cash Optimization
o Sourcing, Outsourcing, Procurement
- Operational supply chain
o Lean, Kaizen, Six Sigma & Process Optimization
According to Supply Chain Movement, the demand for supply chain consultancy in Europe remained high in 2023, with a significant increase in supply chain projects compared to previous years.
“Having been listed for the 9th consecutive year, we are delighted to see the impact from EFESO’s expanding network of companies such as TSETINIS-EFESO. Our expanded supply chain offerings across strategy, transformation and operations now cover significantly more of the track specialisms than before” - says Clive Geldard, Group Vice President Retail & Supply Chain at EFESO.
EFESO has a developed a “6-Pack” of outcome-based solutions from purpose-led supply chain strategy to inventory, cash and service optimization or asset productivity improvement. We have solid credentials and track record, leveraging seasoned experts across countries. Wherever you find yourself on the Supply Chain Excellence journey, EFESO Management Consultants is there to help you take the practical next steps, working in tandem to accelerate your transformation.
Learn more about EFESO Management Consultants Supply Chain expertise: https://www.efeso.com/expertise/supply-chain-excellence
The Subway map is accessible on the Supply Chain Movement website: https://www.supplychainmovement.com/scm-consulting-subway-map-2024/
For any further information, please send us an email: info.supplychain@efeso.com
