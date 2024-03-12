Kongsberg Geospatial adds Echodyne Radar to IRIS Terminal
Integrated radar adds immediate value for BVLOS operations
Leveraging EchoGuard inside IRIS Terminal is truly the marriage of performance solutions to provide Electronic Observers with robust airspace deconfliction tools.”OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kongsberg Geospatial (KG), developer of the IRIS Terminal and IRIS GCS airspace deconfliction solutions, has partnered with Echodyne, the radar platform company, to accelerate and extend Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) applications. The collaboration will provide enhanced situational awareness to Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) operators by visualizing all airspace movement, cooperative and noncooperative, to ensure safe and reliable UAS operations.
IRIS Terminal, now in its second generation, has been adapted from its defense origins to the enterprise UAS sector for visualizing airspace traffic, as well as controlling uncrewed systems in its GCS format. Ownship, cooperative, and non-cooperative traffic are all visualized inside IRIS Terminal’s multiple viewing configurations, along with useful features such as Detect-and-Avoid (DAA) sensor footprints, terrain awareness, or potential conflict warnings. Where the same aircraft produces multiple tracks (one track per sensor), IRIS Terminal’s ‘smart correlator’ feature correlates these multiple tracks into one single track to ensure the user interface (UI) remains uncluttered and the operator can focus on the work at hand.
Radar uniquely captures all airspace movement, regardless of weather or lighting conditions, and Echodyne’s patented metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA®) radars create an exceptionally detailed picture of airspace movement. Proven in Defense and National Security markets, Echodyne’s patent-protected MESA radar extends electronically scanned array (ESA) performance to civilian security and airspace management applications at COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) price points for the first time. Adding Echodyne radars as pre-integrated components for IRIS enables Kongsberg’s customers to rapidly extend operations by combining extraordinary radar accuracy with market-leading visualization tools for managing enterprise-scale UAS operations.
“The benefits of combining market-leading data and spatial visualization capabilities with radar images showing such great detail of the airspace are enormous,” said Leo McCloskey, VP Marketing, Echodyne. “AAM applications requiring BVLOS approvals need to present the safety case for comprehensive airspace situational awareness and this collaboration delivers that for customers.”
“We couldn’t be more driven to forge this collaboration between two UAS industry leaders, and are excited about the BVLOS prospects to arise from this new relationship,” said Thomas Jimenez, Market Director for UAS at Kongsberg Geospatial. “Leveraging EchoGuard inside IRIS Terminal is truly the marriage of performance solutions to provide Electronic Observers with robust airspace deconfliction tools. Ground-based EchoGuard DAA is our starting point and we are very excited about the potential of EchoShield and more complex onboard solutions in the near future.”
Interested clients should contact Thomas Jimenez at thomas.jimenez@kongsberggeospatial.com, or visit Stand F40 at Airspace World 2024 in Geneva for further information on IRIS Terminal and its integration with Echodyne Hardware.
About Kongsberg Geospatial
Based in Ottawa, Canada, Kongsberg Geospatial (https://kongsberggeospatial.com), developer of the TerraLens Geospatial SDK, creates precision real-time software for air traffic control and UAS situational awareness. The Company’s products are primarily deployed in air-traffic control, Command, and Control, and air defense solutions. Over three decades of delivering dependable performance under extreme conditions, Kongsberg Geospatial has become the leading geospatial technology provider for mission-critical applications in Aerospace, Defense, and the rapidly evolving Commercial UAV market Over three decades of providing dependable performance under extreme conditions, Kongsberg Geospatial has become the leading geospatial technology provider for mission-critical applications where lives are on the line. Kongsberg Geospatial is a subsidiary of Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace.
About Echodyne
Echodyne, the radar platform company, is a U.S. designer and manufacturer of advanced radar solutions for defense, government, and commercial market applications. The company’s proprietary metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA®) architecture is a rare breakthrough in advanced radar engineering. Echodyne’s innovative MESA radars use standard materials and manufacturing processes to shatter unit cost barriers for high performance radar. The result is a solid-state, low-SWaP, exportable, commercial radar with advanced software capabilities that delivers superior performance, unparalleled data integrity, and exceptional situational awareness. Privately held, the company is backed by Bill Gates, NEA, Madrona Venture Group, Baillie Gifford, Northrop Grumman, and Supernal, among others. For more information, please visit: Echodyne.com.
